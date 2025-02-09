.

Jada Kingdom Streams 'Only You' Video

02-09-2025
Jada Kingdom Streams 'Only You' Video

(TTB) Just one week after the electrifying release of her must-listen single "Only You," Jada Kingdom is back with a show-stopping music video that you won't want to miss.

This music video is set to ignite the winter season, firmly establishing "Only You" as a leading contender for song of the summer. With its infectious rhythm, the track is already taking over airwaves and social media, earning Jada recognition like never before.

Directed by the talented Djuvane Armstrong, the sultry video captures a vibrant day in the sun, showcasing Jada and her friends living life to the fullest. This summertime vibe could be a clear indication of Jada's ambitious plans to dominate the music scene in the months ahead.

The track is now featured on popular playlists such as WORLDWIDE RIDDIM , RUN TINGS , TUN UP and PRESSURE DROP on Apple Music. Additionally, it's making waves on Spotify's SILK SHEETS playlist. Jada is also proudly showcased on the cover of Pandora's DANCEHALL QUEENS' playlist and Audiomack's WOMEN IN MUSIC: CARIBBEAN EDITION PLAYLIST.

Don't miss out on "Only You," watch the official music video below:

Related Stories
Jada Kingdom Streams 'Only You' Video

News > Jada Kingdom

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue- more

Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video- Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

Latest News

Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands

Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue

Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day

Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Society 1 Preview 'Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count)' Documentary

Rivetskull To Pay Tribute To Ronnie James Dio With Special Show

Deep Purple's Simon McBride Gives Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World' A Makeover

The Sweet Share 'Insane' New Single