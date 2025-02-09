Jada Kingdom Streams 'Only You' Video

(TTB) Just one week after the electrifying release of her must-listen single "Only You," Jada Kingdom is back with a show-stopping music video that you won't want to miss.
This music video is set to ignite the winter season, firmly establishing "Only You" as a leading contender for song of the summer. With its infectious rhythm, the track is already taking over airwaves and social media, earning Jada recognition like never before.
Directed by the talented Djuvane Armstrong, the sultry video captures a vibrant day in the sun, showcasing Jada and her friends living life to the fullest. This summertime vibe could be a clear indication of Jada's ambitious plans to dominate the music scene in the months ahead.
The track is now featured on popular playlists such as WORLDWIDE RIDDIM , RUN TINGS , TUN UP and PRESSURE DROP on Apple Music. Additionally, it's making waves on Spotify's SILK SHEETS playlist. Jada is also proudly showcased on the cover of Pandora's DANCEHALL QUEENS' playlist and Audiomack's WOMEN IN MUSIC: CARIBBEAN EDITION PLAYLIST.
Don't miss out on "Only You," watch the official music video below:
