keshi Expands 'Requiem' Album

(Island Records) For the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed, sophomore album, Requiem, keshi dials in as a singer-songwriter, delivering a folkier, acoustic side to the original's robust experience. Out now via Island Records, the four additions include fan-favorite, "Kiss Me Right," and new single, "Inside Out."

"The songs on the deluxe reflect the folkier, more band oriented direction I had in mind before I pivoted to what ended up becoming Requiem," keshi shared. "They're the earliest demos I had going into the project. I think it's especially important now for albums to be concise (and cohesive, if you can get it that way), but there's all kinds of music that I love listening to and making. Releasing these a little bit down the line just means I get to have it both ways."

The deluxe release is accompanied by the official video for "Inside Out," which was the very first demo keshi made for Requiem. "I started writing it when I was in Japan in January of 2023," keshi said. "I got really restless and wanted to start writing again right after I got off the road, but all of my gear had been shipped home so I walked into a random store and got the smallest guitar I could find. The whole song is a big tribute to John Mayer's Born and Raised era, and what better way to do it any justice than to have my band come out with me to Electric Lady Studios in New York to lay it all down. There's so much musicality the boys brought to the table, it'll jump out at you differently each time you put the track on. I wanted to feel like it was just a jam at the end of it. I was asked what my favorite song I'd made for Requiem was all the time during press in September, and the real answer I never gave was "Inside Out."

Keshi is currently on his year-long, headlining Requiem World Tour, which includes upcoming dates in Australia, Asia and North America. Best known for his electrifying, rockstar-level performance, keshi is making his Coachella debut this April and is headlining Madison Square Garden in New York City this July.

The acclaimed Houston-born singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist released his second studio album, Requiem, on September 13th via Island Records. It topped the charts in its first week's performance, landing #1 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA and #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global. The album officially debuted at #27 on the Billboard 200 Chart with over 20K units sold. The single, "Soft Spot," trended on TikTok as a Top 50 viral song in both the US and in the world, while "Say" became keshi's fastest streamed record, reaching 1M plus listens on Spotify within the first day. The album's ever-evolving emotional and sonic spectrum marked a creative leap forward for keshi as he embraced everything from luminous alternative pop and dance floor-ready energy to pensive country and indie eclecticism. Simultaneously, his lyrics cut deep, pondering life, death, love, and everything in between.

