Key Glock Delivers First Single and Video Of 2025 With '3am in ToKEYo'

(PRE) Kicking off what promises to be a massive era, multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock returns with a hard-hitting new single and music video entitled "3am in ToKEYo" out now. It marks his first release of 2025, and it sets the stage for his fourth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of the year, Glockaveli-coming very soon.

"3am in ToKEYo" plays out with the unpredictability of an evening with Key Glock. Swooning jazz piano and a soul sample underscore a deliberate declaration as he proclaims, "I came in this world by myself." The mood turns on a dime, and the beat picks up the pace. He serves up bars with punchy precision punctuated by his sharp sense of humor, "All this money in my pockets got me walking like a penguin." The accompanying visual finds him in Tokyo after hours and in the heart of the city. He canvases the streets, takes in the sights, shops, and makes his presence known.

The single heralds the arrival of Glockaveli. The project finds him top form as an elite lyricist, deft songwriter, and captivating storyteller. Glockaveli season is officially upon us... Stay tuned for more updates arriving soon.

Key Glock rose up out of Memphis and broke through into the mainstream on his own terms. He has quietly achieved a staggering level of success and prominence, generating eight billion streams, notching eight multi-platinum or platinum singles, seven gold singles, and three gold albums. Moreover, he has earned three consecutive Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 in addition to cracking the Billboard Hot 100. His music has appeared everywhere from the Fast & The Furious franchise to Madden. It's no wonder Rolling Stone christened him one of "50 Innovators Shaping Rap's Next 50 Years." At the same time, this excitement has translated to the road. During 2024, he impressively sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, packing the house with over 10,000 fans.

It's just the beginning though. All signs point to Key Glock dominating 2025 with Glockaveli.

