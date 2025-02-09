Maddox Batson Shares 'I Don't Like You Anymore' Video

(Warner) Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable 2025, 15-year-old country breakout artist Maddox Batson unveils a brand new single entitled "I Don't Like You Anymore" out now via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records. Listen HERE. In addition to today's new music, Maddox has announced his debut EP titled First Dance which is set for release on March 21. Pre-order First Dance HERE.
This breezy anthem wrestles with the moment "like" becomes "love." The song plays out like a heartfelt high school love note punctuated by youthful infatuation. On the verses, echoes of airy guitar melt into a gentle bounce. All of this emotion builds towards a chantable refrain, "I don't think I like you anymore...It's more than that." By the end, he's ready to commit for the long haul, going on to confess, "Hate to break it to you, baby. I think you could be the one." He cleverly flips the feeling around!
With the single release, Maddox has shared a music video co-starring YouTuber Jiji Wonder. Watch the Jake The Shooter (Eminem, LL Cool J, Alex Warren) directed video below:
