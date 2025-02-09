Nick Cain Shares 'That's What The Whiskey's For'

(TPR) Rising country artist Nick Cain unveils his latest single and music video, "That's What The Whiskey's For." The track blends the heartfelt storytelling of country music with the raw energy of classic bar jukebox rock, offering a relatable respite from life's daily stresses.

"That's What The Whiskey's For" is a feel-good country anthem meant to lift spirits and spark a connection, featuring Nick Cain's gritty vocals and soaring, twangy guitars. Written by Nick Cain, Zac Maloy (member of hit songwriting team 4 Horsemen Music), and Drew Lawrence, the single was recorded at Gnome Recording Studios in Nashville under the expert guidance of Grammy-winning producer Brandon Bell (Joni Mitchell, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley). Featuring Nashville's top musicians-including Academy of Country Music's 2023 Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year Tim Galloway (Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town) and Shaun Richardson (Béla Fleck) on guitars, Phil Anthony on bass, and Drew Lawrence on keys-the song captures the vibrant, dynamic sound that has become Cain's hallmark. "This song was really just meant to be a fun tune about taking a pause from the stress of real life," Cain explains. "It's one I truly enjoy performing live-it's uplifting and easy for people to connect with."

Nick Cain's music is deeply rooted in personal experience, self-discovery, and authenticity, reflecting the multi-faceted journey of his life. At 39 years old, after attending the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre, Cain felt a spark of inspiration that changed the course of his life. Armed with a guitar and determination, he began writing songs and performing, quickly gaining confidence and skill. The pandemic provided an opportunity to fully focus on his passion, leading to collaborations with industry professionals like celebrity vocal coach Roger Love (John Mayer, Gwen Stefani, The Beach Boys) and songwriter Drew Lawrence (Christina Perri, The Backstreet Boys, Lea Michele). "That's What The Whiskey's For" follows the October 2024 release of "Blue Collars, White Claws, and Red Cups," which kicked off this exciting new phase of Cain's career. Cain's live performances span a wide variety of settings, from fairs and festivals to corporate events, private parties, and live music venues.

Beyond his roles as a blue-collar tradesman, country artist, and sawmill owner, Cain's entrepreneurial spirit has seen him own multiple restaurants-including the award-winning Brix 25 in Gig Harbor, which earned Restaurant of the Year-run a car dealership, and work as a real estate developer. Currently, Cain owns and operates a live music venue where he enjoys showcasing other musicians, as well as a spice company and a restaurant/bar in Mexico. He's also an accomplished operator of heavy equipment such as excavators, dozers, and loaders, and has even built a mobile stage capable of providing a complete concert experience, including sound, lights, and band support.

With a lineup of upcoming singles and performances planned for the year ahead, Nick Cain is ready to make his mark on the country music scene.

