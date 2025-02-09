Paul Wall Looks Back At 'Grillz'

(BHM) Paul Wall sits down with Vevo for the latest episode of Footnotes to share behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the chart-topping hit "Grillz." The song became became a massive hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a cultural phenomenon that helped popularize grills in mainstream hip-hop and pop culture.
In the episode, Paul Wall recalls how T.I. reached out to him about grills that he thought Paul made for Nelly, only to find out he hadn't actually made them. The unexpected moment turned into an opportunity for Paul and business partner Johnny Dang to create a custom set for Nelly, one of the most intricate, expensive, and high-quality grills they had ever made, setting a new standard in the industry and solidifying their reputation.
This jewelry collaboration led to the creation of "Grillz," which helped push the trend of wearing grills further into hip-hop and pop culture. Paul Wall shares that Nelly asked if he wanted to jump on the track, already having a clear vision for the song. He insisted that Paul come to Atlanta to record the verse and the music video. When Paul suggested recording his verse remotely, Nelly told him, "If you don't come to Atlanta, you're going to regret it for the rest of your life."
Paul also remembers shooting the music video in Atlanta the day before his wedding, laughing about how Nelly and other Atlanta artists wanted to celebrate by throwing him a bachelor party. He jokes that if that had happened, he might not have made it back to Texas in time for his wedding. Luckily, he made it back in time for the nuptials, and has been happily married for over twenty years.
Looking back, Paul expresses a deep gratitude for the opportunity calling "Grillz" was a pivotal moment in launching his career beyond rap as America's #1 grill salesman, alongside Johnny Dang. He describes the song as a commercial for their business, which saw a massive growth after the music video dropped.
