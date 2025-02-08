Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day

(Atom Splitter) Pistols At Dawn have shared the video for brand new single "You Forever." The track arrives just in time for Valentine's Day, as it's a downright gorgeous, stripped down ballad that celebrates, well, love.

"This song is a love letter to your ride or die - the person you would give it all for," the band states. "The person who makes everyday you get to spend with them a blessing. Because your life was good, but they made it infinitely better. The video expresses the true intimacy of the song and the unique versatility of Pistols at Dawn."

Pistols At Dawn are also excited to announce two live appearances. The band will play a showcase at the famed Viper Room in Los Angeles on February 25, with Josh Bernstein and Caity Babs hosting. Get tickets here. Additional details are in the image below.

Pistols At Dawn will also be performing at the annual #Happens radio convention, which takes place in Las Vegas on February 25 through February 28. All details are here and in the graphic, with the band taking the stage on February 27 at Backstage Bar + Billiards.

