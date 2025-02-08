Rivetskull To Pay Tribute To Ronnie James Dio With Special Show

(Freeman Promotions) Rivetskull, the heavy metal powerhouse forged from a deep passion for Ronnie James Dio's iconic music, is hitting the road to pay tribute to the legendary frontman. On February 28th, they'll take the stage at Three Clubs in Los Angeles for a night of electrifying metal and timeless classics.

This special tour features a 45-minute set of Rivetskull's original hard-hitting material, followed by a powerful 1-1/2 hour set celebrating Dio's greatest hits - spanning his legendary work with Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio.

"We owe so much to Ronnie for the decades of unforgettable music he's given us," shares the band. "His sound shaped who we are, and this tour lets us honor that legacy while sharing our own music with fans who love traditional heavy metal."

Before forming Rivetskull, the band members toured internationally as a Dio tribute act, channeling the spirit and power of his music without imitation. Now, they merge their roots with their unique sound, crafting a concert experience for true metal fans.

Celebrate the legacy of Ronnie James Dio and witness Rivetskull's electrifying performance live on stage. Don't miss this unforgettable night of metal magic!

Related Stories

Rivetskull Celebrating Ronnie James Dio With New Tour

News > Rivetskul