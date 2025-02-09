Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Sittin' Pretty' With New Track

(PPR) Southern California rock powerhouse Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their latest high-octane single, "Sittin' Pretty," now available on all major digital platforms. The track, recorded in Savannah, GA, and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Rival Sons), delivers a raw and electrifying energy that showcases the band's signature grit and swagger.

With its ferocious riffing, searing guitar solos, growling Hammond B3 organ, and relentless rhythm section, "Sittin' Pretty" is a hard-rocking warning to those who cross paths with someone who's as captivating as they are dangerous.

"'Sittin' Pretty' was the working title that was birthed from a rocking jam in the writing room," explains frontman Robert Jon. "It's a hard-hitting track that warns the next one in line that she's dangerous. With powerful riffs and scorching guitars, the song references the wild nights that lead to the morning when those 'church bells are ringing.'"

"This song went through a number of different iterations before we landed on the version you hear today," adds guitarist Henry James. "I had a heavy rock, call-and-response riff with a vocal melody that we had been jamming on for a while. We built a structure around it, and it quickly became one of our favorite ideas going into the studio. In his own inimitable way, producer Dave Cobb worked his magic on the arrangement, having us shift a few things around and speed the song up a bit. We rolled tape, and in just a few takes, we had our basic track! Then we layered in guitar, vocal, and keyboard overdubs, and the vision for 'Sittin' Pretty' was complete. What we landed on was a rollicking, aggressive banger with furious drums, a flying bassline, and pure vintage guitar pyrotechnics!"

"Sittin' Pretty" offers the next look into a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck, as the band continues rolling out a slate of fresh material for their new studio album in 2025. Following the release of "Ashes in the Snow"-a stirring track highlighting the band's reflective side-"Sittin' Pretty" shifts gears with a more hard-hitting, high-energy approach. Blending vintage influences with a modern edge, the track further showcases the band's range and dynamic songwriting.

