Society 1 Preview 'Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count)' Documentary

(MDPR) Shock rock pioneers Society 1 are set to unleash their long-awaited rock documentary, Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count) , premiering exclusively on Thunderflix.com this February 14th, 2025 . This film takes an unfiltered, no-holds-barred look at one of the most extreme and controversial bands to ever hit the stage, led by the infamous Matt "The Lord" Zane .
A Documentary That Pushes the Limits. From orgy parties to cocaine-fueled after-hours , porn shoots , and some of the most irresponsibly badass live performances in rock history, Everyone Dies dives deep into the chaos that was Society 1. Featuring never-before-seen footage , the film recounts the band's infamous onstage antics, including Zane's record-breaking live performance at Download Festival , where he was suspended 30 feet above the stage by four meat hooks while delivering a full-throttle vocal performance.
"No one believes me when I tell them about everything that went down," says Matt Zane . "It always comes across as some delusional fever dream. This movie doesn't leave much to the imagination. It shows actual footage of all the insanity-there is no room for disbelief by the end. You can love it or hate it, but it's impossible to deny it happened."
Check out the trailer below:
