Stream Coi Leray's New Single 'Keep It'

(Epic) GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum hitmaker Coi Leray has unleashed her new single, "Keep It," her first new release since November 2024. The versatile artist flaunts her range with sung vocals as she describes painstaking heartbreak inspired real life experiences.

"A lot of people don't understand that us artists go through real situations in life," says Coi of her vulnerable new record, which layers expressions of grief and disappointment- "If this is what love is, then you can keep it"-over a pensive piano melody. "I guess I can say I let the music speak for me," she continues.

"Keep It" is exemplary of the plethora of styles that have driven Coi's hugely successful career to this point. From rage trap to R&B adaptations, Coi's commitment to musical exploration and genre flexibility has differentiated her as a truly unique star and positioned her as the leader of a fiercely loyal fanbase.

Following a banner two-year stretch during which she released four gold records and two platinum hits, including the smash hit "Players," Coi Leray is gearing up for a busy year led by new music.

With "Keep It," she begins what is set to be an enthralling next step in her journey. Stream Coi's new single, produced by Taylor Hill / Tommy Brown, below:

