The Lil Smokies Deliver 'Montana Flower'

(AV) The Lil Smokies' high-energy acoustic music has evolved into its own distinctive sound. With a nearly five-year gap from their last album, 2020's Tornillo, the band returns with two new members, bassist Jean Luc Davis and banjo player, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose, to add to the core trio of dobro player and Montana native Andy Dunnigan, Seattle-based lead guitarist the Reverend Matthew Rieger, and fiddler Jake Simpson, now dividing his time between Montana and Oklahoma.

To showcase the new sound and augmented quintet lineup, the band will release a brand new album Break of the Tide, available via Americana Vibes on April 4, 2025. The lead single "Montana Flower' is available today to give listeners the first taste of the band's rejuvenated sound and alluring songwriting.

"Montana Flower," according to Simpson, is a love song to a local girl from Whitefish, comparing her beauty to the geographical marvels of the area, including Big Mountain. "That's the imagery that was going through my head when I wrote the song," he acknowledged, "There's a lot of mystery in Whitefish. It's an interesting mix of people there from all over the world alongside the locals who have been there forever. Lots of cosmic energy keeping an eye out for my love when I'm not there." With reflective picking over bowed bass, the lyrics are chock full of symbolic nods to nature marveling that all the beauty in the world can't hold a candle to that of the subject of the amorous hymn.

Larkspur, purple columbine

Bitterroot, striking as they are

All pale like winter's grey

When held up next to you

Under Big Sky

Big Mountain stand

Keep watchful eye

On my Montana Flower

Returning to Texas (where they recorded Tornillo), The Lil Smokies cut Break of the Tide at a Dallas-Fort Worth studio with local producer Robert Ellis, the album title representing, according to Andy, "a turning point, a pivot... the old world vs. the new world. It's like a bug set in amber, an artifact from that period of time. We didn't drown under the tide."

"One of the biggest differences between this album and Tornillo is we hadn't played these songs live before we recorded them," added Jake. "These tracks really took shape in the studio. For the most part, we used whole takes, rather than overdubs and edits. It's a vibey record."

The album finds the band expanding beyond the bluegrass genre with a spacious, airy, contemplative set of "more introspective, nuanced" songs which slow down to reflect the wide-open spaces and natural beauty of the state where they first took shape.

Break of the Tide marks a turning point for The Lil Smokies, who are ready to hit the road running this year, reinventing themselves for the long haul. The band recently announced an extensive national tour to celebrate the new album kicking off with a Colorado run and continuing at key venues across the midwest and East Coast.

A complete list of tour dates is here:

Apr-3, Frisco, CO, 10 Mile Music Hall

Apr-4, Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

Apr-5, Ft Collins, CO, Washington's

Apr-8, Kansas City, MO, Bottleneck

Apr-9, Minneapolis, MN, Turf Club

Apr-10, Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House

Apr-11, Indianapolis, IN, HIFI

Apr-12, Evanston, IL, SPACE

Apr-15, New York, NY, Mercury Lounge

Apr-16, Northampton, MA, Iron Horse

Apr-17, Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

Apr-18, Burlington, VT, Higher Ground

Apr-19, Portsmouth, NH, 3D Art Space

Apr-23, Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird

Apr-24, Wayne, PA, 118 North

Apr-25, Charlottesville, VA, The Southern

Apr-26, Washington, DC, Pearl Street Warehouse

Apr-27, Wilkesboro, NC, Merlefest

Related Stories

News > The Lil Smokies