The Sweet Share 'Insane' New Single

(Chipster) Coming off a banner year in terms of taking their live performances to the maximum of limits, rock greats Sweet still possess exceptional chemistry, which recently brought the house down throughout venues across North America. At the same time, the band released a new song/video, "Little Miracle," which was received with rave reviews. Today, Darkstar Records is releasing the bands next single release "Insane."

Last year while cutting "Little Miracle," the group jammed in the studio which exemplified a fresh new approach which utilized instant spontaneity in creating and producing this hard rock masterpiece "Insane." Bassist/producer Stevie Stewart commented, "'Insane' is a song that we are very proud of! We all poured our hearts into the creation of it. Everyone brought their 'A' game to 'Insane'!"

Drummer/composer Richie Onori also added, "As we started to blast into the high-power groove, singer Patrick Alan Stone directed the band with his hands flailing about, you could see he heard in his head which eventually took shape in the final heavy metal rendition The comic strip lyric video really illustrates the well-crafted storyline that Stone created. Guitarist Jimmy Burkard blistering solo section rivals hands down the who's who of guitar heroes of yesteryear. Stevie Stewart's incredible vocal arrangements and overall production in my own opinion."

"I wanted to write a rocker that hits you in many ways," added Burkard. "It's tough, it makes you tap your feet, it makes you sing along. Aggressive but with catchy harmony vocals, killer guitar and swinging drums. It felt good to be in a rehearsal room and write organically as a band."

"'Insane' flew into my head like a bat out of hell," said Stone. "I went into the shower without it, came out and in my head it was done. I sent Jimmy a voice memo humming the song and he sent back the sick riff on guitar the way we hear it in the recording. We shared it with the band while recording 'Little Miracle' and got so into it, Richie hammered the drums down on the spot. Working the track with Stevie in post really brought that 'sweet sound"' that only working with Steve Priest for almost two decades can bring. The lyric 'Insane' popped out during that recording session, as well. The hook was there. After watching the movies 'X' and 'Maxxxine,' a character in my head came to life and I wrote the lyrics to this half imaginary, half true love, heroine. 'Insane' really takes Sweet back to its roots of dirty rock n' roll, crazy chord changes and larger than life harmonies. This is The Sweet we've been waiting for and this band is proving that the integrity of Brian, Mick, Andy and Stevie lives on in us."

Merging the "Sweet" recognizable sound into what the legendary group always stood for: exploration into all genres without losing the integrity by stitching together the groups special formula, "Insane" does all of the above. The rhythm section of Stewart and Onori lay it down as this rock n' roll work of art glides along fast and furious towards a wild roller coaster ride into a cascade of vocal and guitar harmonies.

The group is now tracking a song that has been in the group archives which Steve Priest wrote and played bass and sang, "Sweet Dream." Sweet's reformation started in 2007, and 'Sweet Dream' was something he was proud of.

This new song demonstrates the same driving force and unpredictable musical quality that has always been the hallmark and essence of The Sweet's iconic sound. And will always be.

