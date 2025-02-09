Todd Rundgren 'The Arena Tour Live' Double Album For Record Store Day

(CR) Cleopatra Records celebrates Record Store Day, April 12, with one of the most anticipated releases in Todd Rundgren's catalog, a 2 LP live album recorded on the maestro's 2008 Arena tour.
Titled from his most recent studio album, the tour caught Rundgren accompanied by his usual A-list band of musical wizards, and a track listing that swung between a host of favorites from solo albums past.
These include a rare airing for the 1972 single "Couldn't I Just Tell You," "Love In Action" (from 1978's Back To The Bars), "Just One Victory" from the seminal A Wizard, A True Star (1973), the monster hit "I Saw The Light" and more.
Alongside these, the album also includes a mammoth recounting of Arena itself. Eleven of the album's 13 tracks are included, in a solid swathe that picks up at the end of side one, and lasts deep into side four.
Pressed on black/white split vinyl and packaged with informative liner notes by Rundgren biographer Paul Myers, The Arena Tour Live is limited to just 1,000 copies worldwide.
Track List:
LP1 SIDE A
1. Love In Action
2. Black Maria
3. Open My Eyes
4. I Saw The Light
5. Mad
LP1 SIDE B
1. Afraid
2. Courage
3. Weakness
4. Pissin
LP2 SIDE A
1. Strike
2. Today
3. Bardo
4. Mountaintop
LP2 SIDE B
1. Panic
2. Manup
3. Just One Victory
4. Couldn't I Just Tell You
