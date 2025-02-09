Watch Anitta's New 'Romeo' Video

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated international superstar Anitta returns with a slick and sultry new single and music video entitled "Romeo" out now via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. It marks her first release of 2025 and heralds the beginning of her next musical era.

The Spanish-language track revolves around a propulsive dancefloor-ready beat punctuated by a thick bassline. Anitta delivers flirty verses with charisma, building towards an instantly irresistible refrain. The momentum culminates with a promise, "Hoy tu vas hacer mio. Yo no dije maybe"-translation "Today you're going to be mine. I didn't say maybe." She upholds a tradition of larger-than-life cinematic visuals with the accompanying music video. In the clip, she effectively finds her "Romeo."

"Romeo" is Anitta's first new single this year and comes at an exciting time for the global superstar. Along with releasing new music, she recently announced her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta," which will give fans an inside look on her personal journey of self-discovery. Watch the trailer - HERE. And in April, she will return to the desert for Coachella.

Last year, Anitta reached another high watermark with her wildly successful Grammy nominated album, Funk Generation. Beyond amassing over half-a-billion streams, it earned widespread critical acclaim. Variety applauded how, "She went back to the youthful baile funk sound of the favelas - a vibrantly danceable combination of samba, Miami bass, hip-hop and syncopated African beats." Billboard raved, "No one does funk like Anitta," and Alternative Press put it best, "First, Anitta took over Brazil. Now, the world." Meanwhile, she delivered showstopping performances everywhere from the Latin American Music Awards to Coachella where she hit the stage with Peso Pluma. She also launched her biggest global headline run to date, THE BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE TOUR, selling out shows on multiple continents and touring North America for the first time.

