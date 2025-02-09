Watch Anitta's New 'Romeo' Video

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated international superstar Anitta returns with a slick and sultry new single and music video entitled "Romeo" out now via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. It marks her first release of 2025 and heralds the beginning of her next musical era.
The Spanish-language track revolves around a propulsive dancefloor-ready beat punctuated by a thick bassline. Anitta delivers flirty verses with charisma, building towards an instantly irresistible refrain. The momentum culminates with a promise, "Hoy tu vas hacer mio. Yo no dije maybe"-translation "Today you're going to be mine. I didn't say maybe." She upholds a tradition of larger-than-life cinematic visuals with the accompanying music video. In the clip, she effectively finds her "Romeo."
"Romeo" is Anitta's first new single this year and comes at an exciting time for the global superstar. Along with releasing new music, she recently announced her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta," which will give fans an inside look on her personal journey of self-discovery. Watch the trailer - HERE. And in April, she will return to the desert for Coachella.
Last year, Anitta reached another high watermark with her wildly successful Grammy nominated album, Funk Generation. Beyond amassing over half-a-billion streams, it earned widespread critical acclaim. Variety applauded how, "She went back to the youthful baile funk sound of the favelas - a vibrantly danceable combination of samba, Miami bass, hip-hop and syncopated African beats." Billboard raved, "No one does funk like Anitta," and Alternative Press put it best, "First, Anitta took over Brazil. Now, the world." Meanwhile, she delivered showstopping performances everywhere from the Latin American Music Awards to Coachella where she hit the stage with Peso Pluma. She also launched her biggest global headline run to date, THE BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE TOUR, selling out shows on multiple continents and touring North America for the first time.
The Weeknd And Anitta Deliver 'Sao Paulo' Video
Spotify Streaming Spikes from 2023 VMAs
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video- Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands
Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue
Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day
Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day
Society 1 Preview 'Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count)' Documentary
Rivetskull To Pay Tribute To Ronnie James Dio With Special Show
Deep Purple's Simon McBride Gives Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World' A Makeover
The Sweet Share 'Insane' New Single