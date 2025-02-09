.

Watch Rema's 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' Video

02-09-2025
(Interscope) Grammy nominated artist and producer Rema, has officially released the full length version of new single "Baby (Is It A Crime)" via Mavin Global/Jonzing World/Interscope Records.

Featuring the iconic 1985 Sade hit "Is It A Crime" as a sample, Rema has been teasing the song on socials since late last year to much acclaim from culture's biggest luminaries. What began as a spark of inspiration during a session in Kenya last year has transformed into a smooth, sonic masterpiece, solidifying Rema's commitment to endless evolution.

The song is a testament to Rema's versatility and continuous ability to create earworms that blend genres and references across music. It's a first taste of what fans can expect from Rema this year following the hugely successful and critically acclaimed release, HEIS, of last year, for which he received his first ever GRAMMY nomination for.

