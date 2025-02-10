Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Plot Summer Tour

(Shore Fire) Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals announced a 15-date summer tour. The tour will kick off on May 30th at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC with stops at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, among other cities. The tour will conclude on August 24th at The Orpheum in Los Angeles.

The tour will see Harper perform fan-favorites from his extensive catalog as well as tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album, Wide Open Light (Chrysalis Records), which featured a number of special guests, including Jack Johnson on "Yard Sale," Shelby Lynne on "8 minutes," and Piers Faccinion on the title track.

General on-sale will begin this Friday, February 14th at 10AM local time. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, February 12th at 10AM local time, followed by the Spotify pre-sale on Thursday February 13th at 10AM local time. Also today, Harper teased his new single, "Before The Rain Dried," which is due out soon.

2025 Tour Dates

Fri-May-30-25 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Sat-May-31-25 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun-Jun-01-25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Mon-Jun-02-25 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

Wed-Jun-04-25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Fri-Jun-06-25 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat-Jun-07-25 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

Sun-Jun-08-25 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium at Allied Solutions Center

Tue-Jun-10-25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Wed-Jun-11-25 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Tue-Aug-19-25 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

Wed-Aug-20-25 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

Thu-Aug-21-25 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion*

Sat-Aug-23-25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Sun-Aug-24-25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum

*Tickets on-sale February 28th.

