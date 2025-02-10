Caleb Hyles Recruits Adelitas Way, Lacey Sturm, Thousand Foot Krutch For New Album

(The Syn) After amassing nearly 2M followers on YouTube who tune in religiously to watch his videos, vocalist Caleb Hyles is announcing his second full-length album, The Darkness Before The Dawn, available on February 28, via Judge & Jury Records.

Cliched, over-used, empty, meaningless; these words are often said when you hear the phrase, "It is always darkest just before the dawn". And why is that? This is the question that Caleb Hyles' record, "The Darkness Before the Dawn" attempts to answer over the course of ten hopeful, raw, soaring, active-rock tracks that detail a myriad of desperate challenges we all face day-to-day.

Hyles employs the styling's of several of Christian Rock's greatest names to bolster the anthemic record with the likes of Ashes Remain, Adelitas Way, Lacey Sturm, Jonathan Young, and Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch.

On the upcoming record, Hyles shares "This is an album for all those still in the darkness. Those shrouded in pain, fear, shame, confusion, struggle. We know that the dawn will come, but for now, let us not think about that. Let's face what's before us. Let's embrace the change. Let's face the fear. Let's fight. Let's carry on in the darkness before the dawn."

Caleb Hyles first made waves when he released his cover of "Let It Go" on YouTube in 2014. Millions of homes around the world were enchanted by his theatrical covers of Disney, Broadway, Anime, and pop-rock hits. Over the years of pouring himself into his work and creating exciting, diverse content for his fans, Caleb has amassed an enthusiastic fanbase consisting of more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners.

