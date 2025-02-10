Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced

(TPR) Dolly Parton has announced the seven powerhouse vocalists (bios below) who will bring her newly orchestrated songs to life at the world premiere of her new symphonic concert, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony. The world premiere performance takes place on March 20, 2025 in Nashville with the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yanez.

The featured vocalists - Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, Julie Williams, Blair Lamb, Denitia, Ally Jackson, and Katie Basden - will bring Threads: My Songs in Symphony to life across the U.S. This innovative and visually stunning multimedia symphonic experience will feature dynamic interpretations of Dolly's beloved hits, inviting audiences on a journey through Dolly's music and life as she shares personal stories and guides the evening on screen.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly's hit songs by David Hamilton, woven into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience. Following the world premiere, performances will take place across the USA throughout the 2025/2026 season.

Katelyn Drye is a singer, songwriter and lover of all things Dolly. She is exactly one-half of the country duo, The Dryes, alongside her husband Derek. Recognized by Country Living Magazine as "The new hot country duo to watch" after premiering on season 22 of NBC's "The Voice" (Team Blake), The Dryes have accumulated over 12 million global streams, catching the attention of USA Today, Rolling Stone, People, American Songwriter, and Billboard, among others. Their sassy single "Dolly Would" is the anthem to a longtime hero, Dolly Parton which together with their alluring, soulful track "House on Fire" reached #1 on CMT's 12 Pack Countdown. Their summer single, "Daydrinkin'", charted on iTunes on release day and has garnered over five million views across social media, while their newest single "Ain't God Good" reflects on the goodness found in and out of the difficult times we all face in life.

Hollie Hammel is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, producer, and background vocalist. Originally from Nashville, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Belmont University. During her decade in Music City, Hollie toured and recorded with celebrated artists such as Joss Stone, Sara Evans, Hans Zimmer, Brandi Carlile, and more. Her talents have also been featured on projects for Disney, where she lends her voice and likeness to several beloved characters in Harmonious (streaming on Disney+), as well as recordings played in Disney Parks around the world.

Now splitting her time between Los Angeles and Nashville, Hollie is deeply passionate about fostering creative communities in both cities. When not collaborating with other artists, she dedicates herself to writing, recording, and producing her own original music.

Blair Lamb is a Kentucky-grown and New York City-based musician, songwriter, and actor. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre with a minor in Piano from Northern Kentucky University and has since performed professionally worldwide. Her artistry casts a wide net, capturing everything from jazzy cocktail piano entertainment to professional children's theatre. Blair has performed on luxury cruise ships as both a dueling pianist and a solo piano bar entertainer, drawing from a repertoire of over a thousand songs. She has also worked as a professional theatre actor across the country. Blair is an avid songwriter and consistently performs her original music in the NYC circuit. You can find her sophomore EP, 'Two Left Feet' on all music streaming platforms.

CMT Next Women of Country and Billboard Country Rookie Julie Williams is turning heads in Nashville's Americana music scene with her compelling blend of country storytelling, soft-yet-powerful vocal performance, and indie folk production. A member of the Black Opry Revue, Julie was named in Rissi Palmer's Color Me Country Class of 2021, featured on Wide Open Country's list of "10 Country Acts Poised for a Breakout Year in 2023," and her single "Southern Curls" was covered by CMT, "PBS NewsHour," and numerous music publications. Building her career on the road, Julie has played over 120 shows in 26 states in the past two years and captivated audiences at festivals such as Newport Folk Festival, CMA Fest, Tortuga Music Fest, High Water Festival, Cayamo, and AmericanaFest. She has shared the stage with acts across genres, including Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Mt. Joy, Devon Gilfillian, Brittney Spencer, and Will Hoge. An activist at heart, Julie launched Green Room Conversations in March 2023, a series of performances and speaking campuses on college campuses to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the music industry. On October 17th, Julie released her new EP Tennessee Moon that was featured in Billboard, Nashville Scene, Entertainment Tonight, and Bluegrass Situation and listed on NPR music critic Ann Power's list of best albums released by Nashville artists in 2024. Julie is set to release new music in 2025.

Southern American artist Katie Basden began her journey as a solo artist at the age of 15 and she moved to Nashville, TN at age 18 to hone her craft. Katie was a Top 20 finalist on NBC's "The Voice" with her coach Blake Shelton, after working with Adam Levine; after which her track titled "Gypsy Prophet" earned recognition as the "Best Country Video Performance" in American Songwriter Magazine's 30th Anniversary Song Contest by esteemed singer-songwriters Chris Stapleton and Charlie Worsham. Caine O'Rear, former Editor in Chief of American Songwriter, aptly described Katie's music as a "captivating fusion of country, soul, rock, and blues, echoing the rich tapestry of her North Carolinian roots." In 2020, Katie brought her music to the digital forefront with weekly virtual concerts and delved into her visual creative side. Inspired by the eerie aesthetics of American Horror Story, she self-produced a music video for her latest single "It Kills Me," embodying her spiritual journey with ghostly folklore elements. Since then, Katie has sung on albums for the likes of Celine Dion and Iam Tongi. Her upcoming track list is not only full of original, genre-bending songs written by a traveled female artist, but Katie's powerful voice is honest and effortless.

Denitia is one of CMT's 2024 Next Women of Country and she was named an artist to watch by the Nashville Scene in January. In 2024, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut and opened shows for Mickey Guyton. On her new album, Sunset Drive, Denitia shares her story of going after something new - a life back in Nashville, where she attended college, immersed in both the city's roots music scene and the community of the artist collective Black Opry - while experiencing the menagerie of emotions that come with leaving behind what you knew and starting over. Across the album, she draws from the country and alternative rock music she listened to growing up outside of Houston; the songs of artists such as the Eagles, Vince Gill, Waylon Jennings, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, and Neil Young, ever present in her life; and the decade she spent entrenched in Brooklyn's indie music scene. Denitia's music has been featured in the films Nanny and The Invitation, as well as in the series Better Things (FX), Broad City (Comedy Central), Dear White People (Netflix), Shrinking (Apple TV+), and The Terminal List (Amazon). She has toured extensively with the Black Opry Revue; she has been invited to perform at the National Museum of African American Music and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville; and she's shared stages with Amythyst Kiah, Joy Oladokun, and Allison Russell, among other artists. In 2023, Denitia earned one of five spots in a residency hosted by the Black Opry and WXPN, was named to Rissi Palmer's Color Me Country class, and was one of three artists selected for CMT and mtheory's Equal Access cohort.

Soprano and Nashville local Ally Jackson is proof that big things come in small packages! Standing a petite 4 feet 10 inches tall, Ally Jackson is a high-heel wearing, gospel singing powerhouse. A mix of sass and class, this Michigan native with a degree in vocal performance and music business from Belmont University draws musical inspiration and artistic flexibility from great vocalists of all genres. A sought- after recording artist and session vocalist, her many recording credits include Disneyland Paris's live show, "A Million Splashes of Color," feature film, A Christmas Story Christmas, and numerous high profile video game soundtracks, including Harry Potter and Star Wars. She has also appeared in national broadcasts, singing background vocals for country artists Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton at the 2020 and 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, as well as the 2022 Nashville Christmas Special as a featured artist. Currently, Ally has released two singles on all streaming platforms: "Coming Home," an original song stemming from both gospel and country roots, and a contemporary Christian/ gospel Christmas cover entitled "White Christmas."

Newly confirmed dates include:

July 12, 2025: Columbus Symphony

October 17-18, 2025: Charlotte Symphony

November 7-8, 2025: Oklahoma City Philharmonic

November 21-22, 2025: North Carolina Symphony

October 24-26, 2025: Dallas Symphony Orchestra

January 3-4, 2026: Colorado Symphony

January 31, 2026: Louisville Orchestra

March 19-21, 2026: Nashville Symphony Orchestra

March 20-21, 2026: Grand Rapids Symphony

May 16-17, 2026: Kansas City Symphony

Previously announced performances include:

May 17, 2025: Fort Wayne Philharmonic

June 18, 2025: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

June 29, 2025: San Diego Symphony Orchestra

September 7, 2025: The Cleveland Orchestra

September 19-20, 2025: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

January 23-25, 2026: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

February 14-15, 2026: Oregon Symphony (Portland)

March 28, 2026: Phoenix Symphony Orchestra

May 1, 2026: Eugene Symphony Orchestra

March 20, 2025: Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Launches Dolly Wines Pinot Noir for Valentine's Day

Dolly Parton Musical To Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch

Dolly Parton Struck Gold With Rockstar (2024 In Review)

Dolly Parton Expanded Rock Star Album For Her Birthday(2024 In Review)

News > Dolly Parton