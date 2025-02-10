Guns N' Roses, Prince, Clapton Part Of AXS TV's National Guitar Day Celebration

(PR) AXS TV proudly celebrates the instrument that revolutionized music with the "National Guitar Day Celebration"-an all-day homage to the most legendary guitarists in rock and roll history. Join us for a day filled with breathtaking performances, exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, and memorable concerts, starting Tuesday, February 11 at 8 AM ET.

The event is anchored by the network television debut of the Gibson TV series "The Collection," featured throughout the day. Gibson TV, is the iconic and leading global instrument brand Gibson's award-winning, worldwide online network--featuring original series about music and culture from the world's best storytellers. The Gibson TV series titled "The Collection" takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music's biggest artists. Watch as Mike Campbell (10:30A ET), a dedicated Gibson Firebird enthusiast, showcases the guitars that helped craft some of Tom Petty's greatest hits. Join Keith Nelson--songwriter, producer and founding member of Buckcherry--(3:30P ET) in his L.A. studio, surrounded by an impressive array of classic guitars and amps. Peter Frampton (6P ET) will share the story of his iconic "Phenix" Les Paul and delve into Charlie Starr's (11P ET) vintage guitar collection, and Slash (12A ET), discussing his rare early Gibson sunburst models.

Additional highlights of the "National Guitar Day Celebration" include intimate interviews with guitar legends like Buddy Guy (8A ET) and Lindsey Buckingham (11A ET) on "The Big Interview With Dan Rather," and relive spectacular performances with tributes to B.B. King (9A ET), Queen's landmark debut at Wembley Stadium (1:30P ET), and ZZ Top's energetic Texas comeback (9P ET).

The day also features special guitarist themed episodes of the hit show "Rock Legends" with icons Eric Clapton (1:30A ET), Prince (4P ET), Yardbirds (8:30P ET), Carlos Santana (11:30P ET), The Who (1A ET), Guns N' Roses (12:30A ET), The Allman Brothers (2:30A ET) and Pink Floyd (3:30A ET).

Join AXS TV for the ultimate tribute to the guitar, the powerful instrument that defined rock and roll. Tune into the "National Guitar Day Celebration" and immerse yourself in the incredible legacy of this dynamic instrument and the legendary artists who brought it to life.

Related Stories

Heart Reflected On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven' (2024 In Review)

Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon

Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction

KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober

News > AXS