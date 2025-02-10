Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary

(The Oriel Company) In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Imagine Dragons' illustrious sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors, the diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas band will release a treasure trove of never-before-heard demos with their upcoming anniversary album, Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), on February 21, 2025. Marking a major milestone in the band's history, this special album will showcase 14 previously unreleased tracks from the era. The project will be available across digital streaming platforms and as a physical 1LP ocean blue vinyl.

The 2x Platinum, fan-favorite album Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first No.1 in both the US and Canada, and has achieved over 7.8 billion streams and 6 million in global consumption since its release. The hit single, "I Bet My Life," is RIAA certified 3X platinum with over 960 million streams to date. Physical editions of Smoke + Mirrors will be released on April 25, 2025.

To commemorate the anniversary, Imagine Dragons will hold a gallery exhibition with Tim Cantor. Cantor, a surrealist & still-life artist who created the original paintings for the cover of Smoke + Mirrors, reimagined the artwork for the ten-year anniversary editions. The gallery exhibition will be held on February 15, 2025 at the Art of Tim Cantor gallery in San Diego.

Imagine Dragons will also release two Smoke + Mirrors Ten exclusive, limited edition 3LP box set in 180 gram black vinyl and 140 gram colored vinyl. Smoke + Mirrors Ten includes 14 never-before-heard demos, including the exclusive "I Bet My Life (Demo)" as well as the new Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) vinyl. Also included are six exclusive lithos with original and reimagined artwork from Tim Cantor in a deluxe box set.

