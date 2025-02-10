KC Johns Shares New Track 'Break From The Heart'

(BMA) KC Johns' music is infectious with dynamic powerhouse pipes that take you on a whiskey-soaked jaunt to your favorite honky-tonk in the best way possible. Think Miranda Lambert meets Sheryl Crow with a touch of Brandi Carlisle, and you've got an artist with a voice all her own, with songs that make you feel like you've known her forever. Take, "Mama didn't raise no big city pretty girl..." for example. Those are the first words sung by rising Country star KC Johns on her 2024 viral single "Rodeo Queen." It's an upbeat rocker, awash with country steel roaring guitars. It's clear that this is more than just a song. It's a true story written from the heart. KC's mom was a champion barrel racer, and her stepdad was a bull rider. They fell in love, and a true love story was born. KC always admired their story. Rodeo Queen is a tribute to their story. KC Johns kicks off 2025 with her new single, "Break From The Heart," released on February 7th and premiered on Wide Open Country-just in time for Valentine's Day.

Johns explains, "'Break From The Heart' is for anyone who has had their heart broken and needs a 'break from the heart. Writing this Country/rocker tune with Tim Angsten and Tim Baumgartner, while riding in the van across the highway miles on tour, we all 3 related to this song reminiscing on heartbreaks and knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel AFTER every heartbreak. Hearts take time to heal which is why the positive line in this song shines bright: 'You can beat every scar, and you know it's okay to take a 'Break From The Heart.'"

KC had quite the 2024: "Rodeo Queen" kissed the airwaves, reaching more than 400,000 streams on Spotify alone. "Rodeo Queen" has gained significant traction reaching #28 on Texas Country radio and being recognized as one of the Top 10 songs by the Texas Country Music Association and was added to Country Road Featured Playlist on Amazing Radio. KC has recently performed at major events like Texas Motor Speedway, Big As Texas Festival, Idaho's HWY 30 Music Fest and the Grand View Music Festival in Oklahoma. "Texas Country is so much fun," she says. "It's very genuine, and I felt like 'Rodeo Queen' captured my story and the passion of so many other country music fans."

Born in Memphis, Tennessee and raised in Hernando, Mississippi, a small town along the Tennessee-Mississippi line, KC was surrounded by music for as long as she can remember. Named after KC and the Sunshine Band and raised on the greats like Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow. "My mom is a championship barrel racer, and my stepdad was a bull rider," she recalls. Although the energy of the rodeo was intoxicating for a young KC, so was making music.

So, by 17, with her acoustic guitar, KC and her mom headed to Nashville to make her dreams of becoming a recording artist a reality. "I just took my guitar and started hitting all the clubs on Broadway asking people if I could sing on stage," KC adds. One thing led to another, and ultimately, she landed an offer to work on Carnival Cruise Lines as a cruise ship performer. "It was supposed to just be a six-month contract but ended up lasting seven years cruising around the world singing for international audiences.'" she says.

Having discovered and honed her stage legs young, KC was featured in Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" at Dollywood. However, the recording/touring artist life was calling once again, and so KC took another leap of faith. "I moved to Nashville on a whim," she explains. "I had nowhere to stay. I just packed up all my stuff and took a chance, sleeping on friends' couches and singing on Broadway again. Before I knew it, I started meeting incredible and influential people." She made her way up the mainstream ladder opening for artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Randy Houser, Trailer Choir and Morgan Wade. KC's now playing fairs, festivals and venues around the country.

Then the pandemic began. KC, along with her fellow songwriters and musician friends utilized social media to grow a new audience. They performed live online and galvanizing new fan bases across the globe. They started playing cover songs and soon integrated some of their own material. "With that whole 2020 year, I just started doing TikTok Lives, Facebook Lives, and started meeting people on the internet," she recalls. "And they were like, 'Man, we'd love for you to come and do a private party. Then all of a sudden, we're doing shows in Norway.'" As the world opened back up, KC continued traveling to perform at various venues and festivals. Songs like "Whiskey Break" and later "Confused" fueled the shape of things to come. She released her digital debut album Thunder in 2022.

2023 also saw KC releasing her own whiskey line, KC Johns' Thunder Mesquite Smoked Bourbon Whiskey in partnership with Cali Distillery in Glendale, CA.

