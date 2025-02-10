Kelli Belles and Charly Reynolds Launching Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour

(AristoPR) Rising country artists Kelli Belles and Charly Reynolds are joining forces for the highly anticipated Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour, set to kick off on February 18.

The intimate, cross-country tour will offer fans a rare "behind the guitar" experience with stripped-down acoustic performances from these two powerhouse female performers. The tour will launch in Austin, TX, and will feature special guest performances by Ashley Walls and Averie Bielski on select dates.

"I'm beyond excited to hit the road again for the Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour." Belles shares. "Charly and I have been talking about doing something like this for a while. My last tour, The Trust Issues Tour, was such an incredible experience, and I can't wait to be back on the road, connecting with fans in a more intimate setting."

"I'm so excited to hit the road with Kelli for this acoustic tour!" Reynolds adds. "I've been counting down the days and can't wait to share this experience with not only my friend, but with all the fans who come out to see us."

The Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour comes on the heels of new releases from both Belles and Reynolds. Belles recently unveiled the captivating music video for her latest single, "Porcelain," which she co-wrote with Nell Maynard and Cassidy Best. Meanwhile, Reynolds is riding high after the release of her debut album Off The Record (released September 2024).

The full Behind the Guitar Acoustic Tour schedule is as follows:

2/18 - Austin, TX - Saxon Pub

2/21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Cicada

2/22 - Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe

2/23 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

2/25 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron

2/26 - Washington, DC - Jammin Java

3/25 - Houston, TX - McGonigel's Mucky Duck

3/27 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

