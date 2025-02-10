MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition

(VLP) MerleFest, presented by Window World, will return to Wilkes Community College the weekend of April 24-27 for its 2025 event. Known for blending incredible live music with strong community ties, MerleFest continues to hold its title as a can't miss annual tradition for both area natives and visitors from all over the world.

This year's festival will highlight the 10th Annual Band Competition, where eight talented finalists will compete for the opportunity to perform on MerleFest's iconic Hillside Stage.

The competition performances will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the winner announced at 4:30 p.m. The victorious band will then perform on Sunday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. on the Hillside Stage in front of thousands of attendees.

This year's band competition will include:

A Different Thread (Chapel Hill, NC)

Admiral Radio (Columbia, SC)

Charlie Maples (Johnson City, TN)

Corrie Lynn Green (Port Republic, VA)

Mama & The Ruckus (Asheville, NC)

Ranford Almond (Greensboro, NC)

Upstream Rebellion (Waynesville, NC)

The Well Drinkers (Charlotte, NC)

In addition to these band competition finalists, MerleFest 2025 is proud to welcome several exciting new acts to its already-stacked lineup. Final additions include Sweet Megg, Carolina Detour, Creekwater Collective, Dear MariBella & The Pig Kickers, Ella Hennessee, Myles Gee, Pickin' Thistles, and Wilder Flower. These performers join an outstanding roster of talent, ensuring MerleFest 2025 will be a celebration of diverse musical styles and fresh voices.

