.

MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition

02-10-2025
MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition

(VLP) MerleFest, presented by Window World, will return to Wilkes Community College the weekend of April 24-27 for its 2025 event. Known for blending incredible live music with strong community ties, MerleFest continues to hold its title as a can't miss annual tradition for both area natives and visitors from all over the world.

This year's festival will highlight the 10th Annual Band Competition, where eight talented finalists will compete for the opportunity to perform on MerleFest's iconic Hillside Stage.

The competition performances will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the winner announced at 4:30 p.m. The victorious band will then perform on Sunday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. on the Hillside Stage in front of thousands of attendees.

This year's band competition will include:
A Different Thread (Chapel Hill, NC)
Admiral Radio (Columbia, SC)
Charlie Maples (Johnson City, TN)
Corrie Lynn Green (Port Republic, VA)
Mama & The Ruckus (Asheville, NC)
Ranford Almond (Greensboro, NC)
Upstream Rebellion (Waynesville, NC)
The Well Drinkers (Charlotte, NC)

In addition to these band competition finalists, MerleFest 2025 is proud to welcome several exciting new acts to its already-stacked lineup. Final additions include Sweet Megg, Carolina Detour, Creekwater Collective, Dear MariBella & The Pig Kickers, Ella Hennessee, Myles Gee, Pickin' Thistles, and Wilder Flower. These performers join an outstanding roster of talent, ensuring MerleFest 2025 will be a celebration of diverse musical styles and fresh voices.

Related Stories
MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition

MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup

The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup

MerleFest 2024 App Released As Event Approaches

MerleFest Announce Initial Lineup For 2024 Event

News > MerleFest

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more

Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands- Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Prince, Clapton Part Of AXS TV's National Guitar Day Celebration

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Plot Summer Tour

Def Leppard, Weezer, Bret Michaels Lead Rockin' Thunder Lineup

Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary

The Doobie Brothers Announce North American Walk This Road Tour

The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Teaming For UK Tour

New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor

Caleb Hyles Recruits Adelitas Way, Lacey Sturm, Thousand Foot Krutch For New Album