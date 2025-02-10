T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'Tryin' to Beat the Morning Home'

(2911) Country music icon T.G. Sheppard is celebrating 50 years in country music, marking the milestone with the 50th anniversary of his hit song "Tryin' to Beat the Morning Home." Co-written by Sheppard, Elroy Kahanek, and Red Williams, the song was released in February 1975 as the second single from his self-titled album.

It became his second #1 hit, holding the top spot for a week and spending twelve weeks on the country chart. Recognized by Billboard Magazine as one of the Top 100 Country Artists of All Time, Sheppard continues to leave a lasting impact on the genre.

"After having my first number-one hit, we kept searching for the follow-up single, which is so important to a new artist's career," shares Sheppard. "After not finding the magic song, I sat down and co-wrote "Tryin' To Beat The Morning Home" while attending a convention at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Kansas City. Lo and behold, after writing the song we released it and again struck gold with my second #1. Sometimes, you just have to take things into your own hands."

Sheppard first topped the charts with his debut #1 single, "Devil in the Bottle," released in October 1974. The song quickly climbed to #1 on the U.S. country singles chart, remaining in the Top 40 for ten weeks and launching an extraordinary career. Over the years, Sheppard has amassed an impressive 22 #1 hits, including timeless favorites like "Last Cheater's Waltz," "I'll Be Coming Back for More," "Do You Want to Go to Heaven," "Party Time," "Only One You," "I Loved 'Em Every One," "Slow Burn," and more.

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his 50th Anniversary tour schedule:

FEB 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

FEB 15 - Backwoods Bar & Grill / Dublin, Texas

APR 05 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

APR 26 - Shoals Community Theatre / Florence, Ala.

MAY 31 - Lincoln Theatre / Marion, Va.

JUN 04 - 3rd & Lindsley (Country For A Cause) / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 28 - Freedom Fest Campgrounds / Doniphan, Mo.

OCT 07 - Clay Cooper Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 08 - The Mill Events / Granite City, Ill.

OCT 11 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

OCT 17 - Legends Pub House / Chickasha, Okla.

