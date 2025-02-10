The Doobie Brothers Announce North American Walk This Road Tour

(fcc) The Doobie Brothers announced today they will launch a North American summer tour in support of their upcoming new studio album WALK THIS ROAD. The newly announced tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, with more dates to be announced. Joining The Doobie Brothers on the Walk This Road Tour will be special guests The Coral Reefer Band.

The Coral Reefer Band is the touring and recording band of beloved American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The band performed with Buffett until his passing in 2023, and continues celebrating and performing his music at his request. The band reunited for the first time at 2024's 'Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett' concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming Walk This Road tour.

The Walk This Road summer tour presales start Tuesday, February 11 at 10am local time with general on sale to the public on Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. VIP packages for all dates will be available starting February 11.

The Doobie Brothers recently announced UK and Ireland dates which will include performing as special guests of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the iconic band's final concert in London's Hyde Park, which is already sold out. Additional dates in the UK and Ireland are on sale now.

The highly anticipated tour dates will feature the reunited Doobie Brothers lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald and feature new music from their upcoming new studio album which is the first new album by the foursome in over 40 years. WALK THIS ROAD, out June 6 on Rhino Records features 10 newly recorded tracks including "Walk This Road," "Call Me" and "Lahaina."

"We're so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!" Patrick Simmons said on behalf of The Doobie Brothers. "We'll be celebrating the release of our new album WALK THIS ROAD and we're excited to be performing new songs from the record. We'll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old USA. Can't wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having The Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm... sounds like a perfect match!"



WALK THIS ROAD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

*More dates to be announced

