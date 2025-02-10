The Weeknd Tops The Billboard 2000 With 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

(Republic) The Weeknd has officially secured #1 on the Billboard 200 with his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. In addition to the Billboard 200, with over 490k in consumption, Hurry Up Tomorrow secured the #1 Top Album Sales, #1 R&B Hip Hop and #1 R&B Album, officially becoming the biggest debut on the Billboard 200 for any album in 2025 and The Weeknd's biggest debut to date.

In addition, Hurry Up Tomorrow has also crossed 1 Billion Global Streams on Spotify. The album also secured the biggest R&B debut on the Billboard 200 in the 2020's, surpassing his own after hours.

Globally, Hurry Up Tomorrow has also hit #1 in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Norway and more.The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist's acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Check out the full tracklisting below.

The Weeknd appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed a unique version of "Open Hearts". Watch it below:

