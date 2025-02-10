The Weeknd Tops The Billboard 2000 With 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

(Republic) The Weeknd has officially secured #1 on the Billboard 200 with his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. In addition to the Billboard 200, with over 490k in consumption, Hurry Up Tomorrow secured the #1 Top Album Sales, #1 R&B Hip Hop and #1 R&B Album, officially becoming the biggest debut on the Billboard 200 for any album in 2025 and The Weeknd's biggest debut to date.
In addition, Hurry Up Tomorrow has also crossed 1 Billion Global Streams on Spotify. The album also secured the biggest R&B debut on the Billboard 200 in the 2020's, surpassing his own after hours.
Globally, Hurry Up Tomorrow has also hit #1 in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Norway and more.The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist's acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Check out the full tracklisting below.
The Weeknd appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed a unique version of "Open Hearts". Watch it below:
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance
Smash Mouth Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover
The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour
The Weeknd Announces 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Album And Stadium Release Show
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more
Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands- Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath- more
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Guns N' Roses, Prince, Clapton Part Of AXS TV's National Guitar Day Celebration
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Plot Summer Tour
Def Leppard, Weezer, Bret Michaels Lead Rockin' Thunder Lineup
Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary
The Doobie Brothers Announce North American Walk This Road Tour
The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Teaming For UK Tour
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor
Caleb Hyles Recruits Adelitas Way, Lacey Sturm, Thousand Foot Krutch For New Album