Adam Lambert's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

(fcc) On his night off from starring as 'Emcee' in Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, GRAMMY-nominated superstar entertainer Adam Lambert stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his stirring single "I Don't Care Much" from the TONY Award-winning production.
Of the song, Lambert said: "'I Don't Care Much' is a torch song dealing with indifference that comes at a point in the show where all hope and joy has been eclipsed by the presence of Nazi forces in Berlin. We recorded this track and filmed the video just as the anxiety around the results of the 2024 U.S. election hit our community. There's catharsis in the sadness for the listener, and I hope they can feel seen and realize they're not alone in this moment in time."
Lambert, who is currently nominated for Favorite Broadway Debut at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, made his debut in September when he first stepped into the role and will make his final performance as 'Emcee' on March 30, 2025. Praise for his run thus far includes:
"With a sinuous, sensuous Adam Lambert now starring as the Emcee, Rebecca Frecknall brings a darkly seductive take to the Kander and Ebb classic." - The New York Times
"This potent and timely revival is even more of a must see with Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho." - Entertainment Weekly
"Adam Lambert's portrayal of the Emcee in Cabaret is a remarkable one. His haunting vocals on signature songs like 'I Don't Care Much' and 'Tomorrow Belongs to Me,' combined with the surprising emotional depth he finds throughout, highlight the duality of the role" - Theatermania
"Lambert slips into the role of Emcee marvelously." - Town & Country
"Lambert is indeed stunning, channeling his flamboyant stage presence and vocal prowess into the complex and mysterious role and making it his own." - amNY
"[Lambert's] vocals are (expectedly) impressive...keep the show as one of Broadway's must-see options of the year." - PureWow
"Lambert and Cravalho are both excellent and have totally ignited this revival. Lambert sounds especially lush on his big solo, 'I Don't Care Much'" - Theatermania
