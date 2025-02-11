Ayra Starr Shares New Single 'All The Love'

(Republic) Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable creative season, GRAMMY-nominated global Afrobeats popstar Ayra Starr shares a new single entitled "All The Love" out now. It notably marks her first release of 2025 and sets the stage for more to come soon.

Natural percussion sets the tempo for the track. Ayra Starr transfixes with a fluid cadence, alternately leaning into the beat and flaunting her range during the anthemic chorus. It culminates on a plea straight from the heart. Once again, the song illuminates her impressive penchant for genre fusion, merging Afrobeats, pop, and R&B all spiked with a sultry sense of soul.

In other big news, Ayra Starr just made history as "the first Nigerian female artist to receive a RIAA Latin Diamond certification" in recognition of her 2024 smash "Santa" with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro.

Her impact only continues to magnify. Last year, she supported Coldplay on the "Music of the Spheres" World Tour. Plus, she joined forces with Coldplay and The Weirdos for an unforgettable performance of "GOOD FEELiNGS" on TODAY. Ayra Starr has now amassed over 3 billion global streams. Following her sold-out first world tour last year, she made her Glastonbury Festival debut on the Pyramid Stage, building on the incredible momentum around the album release.

In 2024, Ayra Starr released her critically-lauded sophomore album The Year I Turned 21 via Mavin Records / Republic Records. The album earned the top 5 biggest opening day streams for a Nigerian album and biggest opening day for a Nigerian female on Spotify.

The singer bagged three BET Award nominations for Best New Artist, Best International Act and BET Her for "Commas." It capped off a breakout year, which saw Ayra Starr earn her first GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance for "Rush" as well as making BBC's Sound of 2024 list and being nominated for MOBO Awards' Best African Music Act for the second time. Her defining debut album 19 & Dangerous, now sits at a staggering 500 million streams.

