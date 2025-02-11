Cory Marks Unplugs For 'Sorry For Nothing'

(SRO) Cory Marks shares an intimate new take on "Sorry For Nothing," the title track of his recent December 2024 album via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. The new acoustic version, available today (February 11) across digital platforms, highlights CORY's distinct voice with a heartfelt delivery that gives the high-energy anthem a powerful and raw new energy.

"'Sorry For Nothing' is one of my favorite songs on the album," says CORY. "It hits home for me in a nostalgic way. Where I came from, what I've been through, and where I'm going."

Marks has performed at many major country and rock music festivals across North America and has toured alongside acts ranging from Theory Of A Deadman, Halestorm, ZZ Top and Five Finger Death Punch, to Toby Keith, Travis Tritt and Brantley Gilbert with his electrifying performance.

He will make his way across the UK and Europe in March on a headlining jaunt 3/7-18 followed by a tour in the U.S. supporting Dorothy and a headline trek across his home country Canada in April & May.



CORY MARKS TOUR DATES:

3/7 Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin

3/8 Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin

3/9 Rotterdam, NL - C2C Rotterdam

3/10 Hamburg, DE - Kaiserkeller

3/11 Cologne, DE - Kantine

3/12 Paris, FR - Le Supersonic Records

3/15 London, UK - C2C London

3/16 London, UK - C2C London

3/18 Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

*4/16 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

*4/18 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

*4/19 Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

*4/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

*4/22 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

*4/23 Joliet, IL - The Forge

*4/25 Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse

*4/26 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

*4/27 Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

*4/29 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

*5/1 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

*5/2 Albuquerque, NM - Backstage At Revel

5/9 Sainte-thérèse, QC - Odyscène Cabaret BMO Sainte-Thérèse

5/10 Gatineau, QC - Salle Odyssée

5/11 Drummondville, QC - Maison des arts Desjardins Drummondville

5/15 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

5/16 Saint-victor, QC - Salloon Desjardins

* On tour with Dorothy

