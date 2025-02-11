Country Music Cruise 2026 Has Sold Out

(CE) The 12th annual Country Music Cruise has sold out a record four days after going on sale to the public. The exciting, star-studded lineup for the 2026 sailing features some of classic country music's biggest names performing January 25 - February 1 aboard Holland America's luxury m/s Eurodam. Josh Turner, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Neal McCoy, and Shenandoah will be the centerpiece of more than 100 performances through the week.

The impressive lineup also includes Jimmy Fortune, Moe Bandy, Wade Hayes, T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, Linda Davis, David Frizzell, Chuck Mead, Sister Sadie, 50 Shades of Hay, with more to be added. The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and make stops in Grand Turk and St. Thomas. Fans still interested in the cruise may join the wait list at countrymusiccruise.com/cabin-waitlist.

"When we started the Country Music Cruise in 2014, we decided to ignore trends and to focus on truly classic country music," said Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE President and Country Music Cruise Executive Producer. "There would be legends alongside younger artists who kept the flame. We insisted on intimate settings to experience the music and luxury all the way. Every sailing has been incredibly special for our guests and for us."

A very special Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance returns for 2026. Popular television personality Nan Kelley will be back to bring insightful interviews, cooking demonstrations, and artist introductions. An All-Star Jam is another highlight of the week.

Throughout the week, Cruisers socialize with their favorite artists at meet-and-greets and have unprecedented opportunities to meet and mingle with the stars aboard the ultimate country music party. The non-stop entertainment also includes a cornhole tournament, Gospel Hour, line dancing, theme nights, exquisite dining across eight venues, and more.

StarVista Live and The Country Music Cruise last year announced a charitable relationship with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Two Gibson guitars were auctioned at last month's cruise, and $90,000 was raised for the museum's mission of preserving the history of country music and making it broadly accessible to a global audience.

Fares for The Country Music Cruise 2026 include all concerts, daily activities, delicious meals and so much more.

