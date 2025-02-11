Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick Launching North American Summer Tour

() Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick are joining forces for an epic North American summer tour. The Charm & Decadence Tour gets underway May 29 at San Antonio, TX's Stable Hall and then continues through early August.

Support throughout comes from special guest Thelma and the Sleaze. Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 am (local) (PW: CHARM) and end Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, February 14 at 10:00 am (local).

This week will see Drive-By Truckers rocking their beloved home base of Athens, GA with the 2025 edition of their annual HeAthens Homecoming, a four-night concert event set for the legendary 40 Watt Club on February 12-15. Tickets for all four shows - which include an intimate performance of their acclaimed 2001 album Southern Rock Opera on February 12 - are now completely sold out.

As if that weren't enough, Drive-By Truckers will return to the 40 Watt on February 17 for a sold-out rock and pro wrestling spectacular with Athens' own Classic City Wrestling.

Also, DBT's Patterson Hood will be releasing his 4th studio album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO) on February 21. He will celebrate its arrival with a run of US headline dates in March. The Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams 2025 Tour - which will feature backing from his band, The Sensurrounders, with support from special guest Lydia Loveless - gets underway March 18 at Somerville, MA's Center for Arts at the Armory, making stops at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made, as well as shows in DC, Atlanta and Nashville, while finishing up at The Whirling Tiger on April 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Deer Tick will also hit the road this spring for a pair of eagerly awaited shows supporting Tyler Childers, set for Raleigh, NC's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (April 15) and Charlotte, NC's PNC Music Pavilion (April 16).

CHARM & DECADENCE TOUR 2025

MAY

29 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

JUNE

1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

3 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

6 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

8 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

13 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

15 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

22 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre

23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

JULY

18 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors

19 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors

20 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

22 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden

24 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Pier 17

26 - Accord, NY - Arrowhead Farms

27 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent *

29 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

30 - South Deerfield, MA - Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Co.

AUGUST

1 - Richmond, VA - Maymont

2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

5 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *

6 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *

8 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Broad Ripple Park

*No Thelma and the Sleaze

