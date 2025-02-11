Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick Launching North American Summer Tour

() Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick are joining forces for an epic North American summer tour. The Charm & Decadence Tour gets underway May 29 at San Antonio, TX's Stable Hall and then continues through early August.
Support throughout comes from special guest Thelma and the Sleaze. Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 am (local) (PW: CHARM) and end Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, February 14 at 10:00 am (local).
This week will see Drive-By Truckers rocking their beloved home base of Athens, GA with the 2025 edition of their annual HeAthens Homecoming, a four-night concert event set for the legendary 40 Watt Club on February 12-15. Tickets for all four shows - which include an intimate performance of their acclaimed 2001 album Southern Rock Opera on February 12 - are now completely sold out.
As if that weren't enough, Drive-By Truckers will return to the 40 Watt on February 17 for a sold-out rock and pro wrestling spectacular with Athens' own Classic City Wrestling.
Also, DBT's Patterson Hood will be releasing his 4th studio album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO) on February 21. He will celebrate its arrival with a run of US headline dates in March. The Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams 2025 Tour - which will feature backing from his band, The Sensurrounders, with support from special guest Lydia Loveless - gets underway March 18 at Somerville, MA's Center for Arts at the Armory, making stops at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made, as well as shows in DC, Atlanta and Nashville, while finishing up at The Whirling Tiger on April 5. Tickets are on sale now.
Meanwhile, Deer Tick will also hit the road this spring for a pair of eagerly awaited shows supporting Tyler Childers, set for Raleigh, NC's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (April 15) and Charlotte, NC's PNC Music Pavilion (April 16).
CHARM & DECADENCE TOUR 2025
MAY
29 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
JUNE
1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
3 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
6 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
8 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
10 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
11 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
13 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
15 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge
16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre
22 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre
23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *
JULY
18 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors
19 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's Outdoors
20 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
22 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden
24 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Pier 17
26 - Accord, NY - Arrowhead Farms
27 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent *
29 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
30 - South Deerfield, MA - Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Co.
AUGUST
1 - Richmond, VA - Maymont
2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
5 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *
6 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *
8 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
9 - Indianapolis, IN - Broad Ripple Park
*No Thelma and the Sleaze
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Takes Fans To 'The Pool House'
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares First Song From First Solo Album in 12 Years
Drive-By Truckers Expand 'American Band' For Reissue
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage
Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick Launching North American Summer Tour
Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP
Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup
Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Plot North American Tour
My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour