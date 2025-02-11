Epica and Amaranthe Teaming Up For Arcane Dimensions Tour

(NB) Early 2026, symphonic metal pioneers Epica and metal powerhouse Amaranthe will unite on their European "Arcane Dimensions Tour". With rotating co-headline slots, the trek will take them to 26 cities across 13 countries.

As this will be the first tour in Europe in support of their new album "Aspiral" (out April 11th), which has been labelled as "a masterclass in storytelling, grandeur, and timeless melodies", you can expect Epica to bring yet another mesmerizing new live show. Inspired by their multiple sold-out "The Symphonic Synergy" experiences and supporting Metallica in 2023, Simone Simons & Co are eager to bring you the majestic trademarks that propelled them to the top of the metal world. Buckle up, cause this band's on fire!

Formed in 2008, Amaranthe have always walked their own path from the start.

With absurdly catchy and crushing pop-metal anthems and euphoric live performances all over the globe, their impact on the scene has been immediate. Their latest album "The Catalyst" once again delivered the sharpest, cutting edges of melodic metal and electronic rock and with no less than 3 vocalists on stage and over 1 billion accumulated streams and 500.000 sold units worldwide, Amaranthe have long proven that they're masters of their genre.

The combo will be joined by very special guest Charlotte Wessels' The Obsession. The Dutch singer-songwriter and former DELAIN vocalist just recently unleashed her first solo album "The Obsession" through Napalm Records, so whether you're a longtime follower or new to the music of all three acts, this tour is set to be a must-see event in the metal scene.

16.01.26 - DE, Cologne - Palladium

17.01.26 - DE, Munich - Zenith

18.01.26 - BE, Brussels - Forest National

20.01.26 - UK, Bristol - Bristol Beacon

21.01.26 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands

23.01.26 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo

24.01.26 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo

25.01.26 - FR, Paris - Le Zenith

27.01.26 - CH, Zurich - Halle 662

28.01.26 - IT, Milan - Alcatraz

30.01.26 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1

31.01.26 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Riviera

01.02.26 - PT, Lisbon - Coliseu dos Recreios

03.02.26 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse

04.02.26 - FR, Lyon - Radiant-Bellevue

06.02.26 - DE, Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

07.02.26 - NL, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

06.03.26 - DE, Hamburg - Inselpark Arena

07.03.26 - DE, Leipzig - Haus Auensee

08.03.26 - DE, Berlin - Columbiahalle

10.03.26 - DK, Copenhagen - Poolen

11.03.26 - SE, Stockholm - Fallan

13.03.26 - FI, Oulu - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

14.03.26 - FI, Helsinki - Black Box

15.03.26 - EE, Tallinn - Helitehas

22.03.26 - DE, Frankfurt am Main - Jahrhunderthalle

