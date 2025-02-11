Epica and Amaranthe Teaming Up For Arcane Dimensions Tour

(NB) Early 2026, symphonic metal pioneers Epica and metal powerhouse Amaranthe will unite on their European "Arcane Dimensions Tour". With rotating co-headline slots, the trek will take them to 26 cities across 13 countries.
As this will be the first tour in Europe in support of their new album "Aspiral" (out April 11th), which has been labelled as "a masterclass in storytelling, grandeur, and timeless melodies", you can expect Epica to bring yet another mesmerizing new live show. Inspired by their multiple sold-out "The Symphonic Synergy" experiences and supporting Metallica in 2023, Simone Simons & Co are eager to bring you the majestic trademarks that propelled them to the top of the metal world. Buckle up, cause this band's on fire!
Formed in 2008, Amaranthe have always walked their own path from the start.
With absurdly catchy and crushing pop-metal anthems and euphoric live performances all over the globe, their impact on the scene has been immediate. Their latest album "The Catalyst" once again delivered the sharpest, cutting edges of melodic metal and electronic rock and with no less than 3 vocalists on stage and over 1 billion accumulated streams and 500.000 sold units worldwide, Amaranthe have long proven that they're masters of their genre.
The combo will be joined by very special guest Charlotte Wessels' The Obsession. The Dutch singer-songwriter and former DELAIN vocalist just recently unleashed her first solo album "The Obsession" through Napalm Records, so whether you're a longtime follower or new to the music of all three acts, this tour is set to be a must-see event in the metal scene.
16.01.26 - DE, Cologne - Palladium
17.01.26 - DE, Munich - Zenith
18.01.26 - BE, Brussels - Forest National
20.01.26 - UK, Bristol - Bristol Beacon
21.01.26 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
23.01.26 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo
24.01.26 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo
25.01.26 - FR, Paris - Le Zenith
27.01.26 - CH, Zurich - Halle 662
28.01.26 - IT, Milan - Alcatraz
30.01.26 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
31.01.26 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Riviera
01.02.26 - PT, Lisbon - Coliseu dos Recreios
03.02.26 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse
04.02.26 - FR, Lyon - Radiant-Bellevue
06.02.26 - DE, Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
07.02.26 - NL, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
06.03.26 - DE, Hamburg - Inselpark Arena
07.03.26 - DE, Leipzig - Haus Auensee
08.03.26 - DE, Berlin - Columbiahalle
10.03.26 - DK, Copenhagen - Poolen
11.03.26 - SE, Stockholm - Fallan
13.03.26 - FI, Oulu - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali
14.03.26 - FI, Helsinki - Black Box
15.03.26 - EE, Tallinn - Helitehas
22.03.26 - DE, Frankfurt am Main - Jahrhunderthalle
