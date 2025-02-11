Ian Flanigan Announces 'The Man My Mama Raised' Album And New Tour

(2911) Rising country artist and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan is set to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, The Man My Mama Raised, on March 7, 2025, via Reviver Records. To celebrate, Flanigan will embark on the Southbound Writers Round Tour, a limited-run, intimate tour alongside fellow The Voice standout Jim Ranger and singer-songwriter Randall Fowler.

This unique tour will bring the trio's raw storytelling and dynamic performances to select venues along the East Coast and South, creating an up-close and personal experience for fans. The Southbound Writers Round Tour will kick off March 6 at Daryl's House Club in New York and run through March 18, ending at Nashville's iconic Bluebird Cafe.

"This tour is something special. It's a chance to strip things down and connect directly with the audience in an intimate setting. Playing alongside Jim and Randall, two incredible songwriters and friends, makes it even more meaningful," says Ian Flanigan.

Heralded by Blake Shelton as a "once-in-a-lifetime vocalist," Ian Flanigan has been a lifelong troubadour touring the country since he was 17. He went from living full time on the road out of a Winnebago crisscrossing the country playing bars, clubs, and festivals to finishing 3rd on The Voice.

Flanigan follows his 2022 Reviver Records debut album, 'Strong,' with 'The Man My Mama Raised,' a richly satisfying collection that not only showcases Flanigan's warm, textured vocals but also his songwriting prowess as he co-wrote ten of the 13 cuts.

"Our goal on this record was to create a new lane in country music, something my own," he says. "We wanted diversity, and we were focused on great storytelling. Plus, we were always keeping the live show in mind."

Flanigan has toured with Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, scored a No. 5 hit on the US iTunes chart with "Grow Up," and been featured on CMT, RFD-TV, Fox News, American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, The Music Universe, Country Now, Everything Nash, Entertainment Tonight, People Magazine, USA Today, Yahoo News, and The Wrap.

'The Man My Mama Raised' looks sure to continue the momentum, but even more importantly, Flanigan hopes it connects with listeners, entertains them, moves them, and makes them think.

"There's relatability between all of us and the hardships and all the joys in life," Flanigan says. "I really want people to feel connected after listening to this album. There are a few songs that are just fun and barn burners, and then there's some deep stuff that we all go through. I hope the listener feels a sense of connection and they have a good time."

March 6 - Daryl's House Club, Pawling, N.Y.

March 7 - City Vineyard by City Winery, New York, N.Y.

March 8 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

March 9 - The Common Good, Ellenville, N.Y.

March 11 - New Realm Brewing Co., Charleston, S.C.

March 12 - Tiki Taco, Summerville, S.C.

March 13 - Sports Break Bar & Grill, Greenwood, S.C.

March 15 - Juana's Pagodas, Navarre, Fla.

March 16 - Twisted Fork, Port Charlotte, Fla.

March 18 - The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville, Tenn.

