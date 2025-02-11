JOHNNYSWIM Announces Fall Headline Tour

(The Syndicate) JOHNNYSWIM have announced their fall US headline tour today with stops in Tulsa, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Jacksonville, FL. The announcement follows the duo's captivating performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where they performed their latest single "Dopamine" with Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. Their Kimmel performance and today's announcement arrive shortly after the February 7th release of JOHNNYSWIM's highly anticipated fifth studio album, When The War Is Over.

On When The War Is Over, the husband-and-wife duo - Abner and Amanda Ramirez - explore themes of health, self-realization, and healing, crafting an 11-track journey that seamlessly blends Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul. The album marks a defining chapter for JOHNNYSWIM, capturing both their struggles and resilience in a powerful, deeply personal collection.

The band kicks off their tour this spring on March 20th and are thrilled to add a fall run. Known for their magnetic live performances, the duo transforms deeply personal stories into universal anthems, inviting fans into their world through music and storytelling. All confirmed dates are below. Stay tuned for more updates as JOHNNYSWIM continues to inspire audiences with their heartfelt music.

JOHNNYSWIM Spring 2025 Headline Tour

2.11.2025 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry (debut)

3.20 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

3.21.2025 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

3.22.2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cola-Cola Roxy

3.24.2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Moody Theatre

3.25.2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3.27.2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3.28.2025 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3.29.2025 - SF, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4.1.2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4.2.2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

4.4.2025 - SLC, UT - The Commonwealth Room

4.5.2025 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

4.7.2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre

4.8.2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

4.10.2025 - New York, NY - Town Hall

4.11.2025 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4.12.2025 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

4.15.2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

4.16.2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

4.18.2025 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

5.20.2025 - London, UK - Scala

5.21.2025 - Amsterdam, NE - Tolhuistuin

JOHNNYSWIM Fall 2025 Headline Tour

10.02.2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10.03.2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

10.04.2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10.06.2025 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman

10.07.2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

10.08.2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

10.10.2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10.11.2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

10.13.2025 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

10.14.2025 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

10.16.2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10.17.2025 - Richmond, VA - The National

10.18.2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10.20.2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10.21.2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

10.24.2025 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10.25.2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

