JOHNNYSWIM Announces Fall Headline Tour

(The Syndicate) JOHNNYSWIM have announced their fall US headline tour today with stops in Tulsa, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Jacksonville, FL. The announcement follows the duo's captivating performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where they performed their latest single "Dopamine" with Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. Their Kimmel performance and today's announcement arrive shortly after the February 7th release of JOHNNYSWIM's highly anticipated fifth studio album, When The War Is Over.
On When The War Is Over, the husband-and-wife duo - Abner and Amanda Ramirez - explore themes of health, self-realization, and healing, crafting an 11-track journey that seamlessly blends Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul. The album marks a defining chapter for JOHNNYSWIM, capturing both their struggles and resilience in a powerful, deeply personal collection.
The band kicks off their tour this spring on March 20th and are thrilled to add a fall run. Known for their magnetic live performances, the duo transforms deeply personal stories into universal anthems, inviting fans into their world through music and storytelling. All confirmed dates are below. Stay tuned for more updates as JOHNNYSWIM continues to inspire audiences with their heartfelt music.
JOHNNYSWIM Spring 2025 Headline Tour
2.11.2025 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry (debut)
3.20 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
3.21.2025 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
3.22.2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cola-Cola Roxy
3.24.2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Moody Theatre
3.25.2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
3.27.2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
3.28.2025 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
3.29.2025 - SF, CA - The Regency Ballroom
4.1.2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
4.2.2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market
4.4.2025 - SLC, UT - The Commonwealth Room
4.5.2025 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
4.7.2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre
4.8.2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic
4.10.2025 - New York, NY - Town Hall
4.11.2025 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
4.12.2025 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
4.15.2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
4.16.2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4.18.2025 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
5.20.2025 - London, UK - Scala
5.21.2025 - Amsterdam, NE - Tolhuistuin
JOHNNYSWIM Fall 2025 Headline Tour
10.02.2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10.03.2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
10.04.2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10.06.2025 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman
10.07.2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
10.08.2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
10.10.2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10.11.2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
10.13.2025 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
10.14.2025 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
10.16.2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10.17.2025 - Richmond, VA - The National
10.18.2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10.20.2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10.21.2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
10.24.2025 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
10.25.2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
