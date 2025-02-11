Ministry Announce 'The Squirrely Years Revisited'

(FR) Al Jourgensen is finally making peace with the past. After the incredible reception to Ministry's With Sympathy and Twitch-heavy set at Cruel World 2024, Jourgensen decided it was time to reexamine his long-dormant synth pop hits and give them a fresh polish 40 years later. The result is the forthcoming album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, out March 28 via Cleopatra Records.

Featuring 9 tracks (3 additional bonus tracks on CD), the album offers reworked versions of cult classic hits like "Everyday Is Halloween," "Work For Love," "I'm Not An Effigy," and "I'll Do Anything For You." New music videos will soon be released for several tracks as well.

To celebrate the album and the new-old era of Ministry, the band - also including John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Pepe Clarke Magana (drums) and Paul D'Amour (bass) -will embark on The Squirrely Years Tour beginning April 29, with a set dominated by Jourgensen's earliest works. Opening support will come from Ministry's old-school comrades, including Nitzer Ebb for the first half of the tour, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult for the second half of the tour; and Die Krupps on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14 at 10 AM local time in each market.

"Since I hated my early stuff for decades, I decided to take ownership of it and do it right," says Jourgensen.

The Squirrely Years Revisited follows the release of Ministry's 16th studio album in 2024, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, and comes ahead of the final new studio album from Ministry in 2026, a record that has Jourgensen teaming up with Paul Barker once again.

MINISTRY THE SQUIRRELY YEARS TOUR

Joined By Nitzer Ebb, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Die Krupps

*Nitzer Ebb appearing

+My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult appearing

(Die Krupps appearing on all dates except May 8)

April 2025

29 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren*

30 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel*

May 2025

2 Austin, TX @ Emo's*

3 Houston, TX @ House of Blues*

4 Dallas, TX @ Factory*

6 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

8 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

9 Chicago, IL @ Riviera*

10 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral*

12 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage*

13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall+

14 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner+

16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount+

17 Montreal, QC @ MTelus+

18 Toronto, ON @ History+

20 Minneapolis, MN @ Palace+

21 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre+

23 Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall+

24 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre+

26 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore+

28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo+

29 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Live Casino+

31 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom+

June 2025

1 Salt Lake City, UT @ Union+

3 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield+

4 Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium+

5 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues+

