My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'

(BHM) My Morning Jacket shares their heavy and propulsive new single, "Squid Ink," today and it's available now at all streaming services. A psychedelic and visually arresting official music video for the dense and delightfully warped track powered by bassist Tom Blankenship and drummer Patrick Hallahan's massively heavy grooves under a bit of shapeshifting vocal work from lead singer Jim James also premiers today and is streaming now on YouTube.

"The idea behind 'Squid Ink' is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water," says James, noting that the song arose from a basement jam with Hallahan. "It's about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low - almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal."

"Squid Ink" is the second song from My Morning Jacket's recently announced and eagerly awaited new album, is, out March 21 on ATO Records. It's the band's 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years. It was produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Brendan O'Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), and was heralded last month by the ravishing lead single, "Time Waited." The song has been enthusiastically received at radio, with airplay at major stations and quick movement up the commercial AAA chart to where it sits now at #11 and climbing. An official music video, directed by famed photographer/filmmaker Danny Clinch and featuring new performance footage interspersed with archival photos from throughout the band's history, is streaming now on YouTube. The band performed "Time Waited" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. Album pre-orders - including limited edition vinyl, CD, and digital download - are available now.

