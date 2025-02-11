My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'

(BHM) My Morning Jacket shares their heavy and propulsive new single, "Squid Ink," today and it's available now at all streaming services. A psychedelic and visually arresting official music video for the dense and delightfully warped track powered by bassist Tom Blankenship and drummer Patrick Hallahan's massively heavy grooves under a bit of shapeshifting vocal work from lead singer Jim James also premiers today and is streaming now on YouTube.
"The idea behind 'Squid Ink' is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water," says James, noting that the song arose from a basement jam with Hallahan. "It's about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low - almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal."
"Squid Ink" is the second song from My Morning Jacket's recently announced and eagerly awaited new album, is, out March 21 on ATO Records. It's the band's 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years. It was produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Brendan O'Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), and was heralded last month by the ravishing lead single, "Time Waited." The song has been enthusiastically received at radio, with airplay at major stations and quick movement up the commercial AAA chart to where it sits now at #11 and climbing. An official music video, directed by famed photographer/filmmaker Danny Clinch and featuring new performance footage interspersed with archival photos from throughout the band's history, is streaming now on YouTube. The band performed "Time Waited" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. Album pre-orders - including limited edition vinyl, CD, and digital download - are available now.
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Tour
Watch My Morning Jacket's 'Time Waited' Video
My Morning Jacket Announce Fourth Installment of 'MMJ Live' Vinyl Series
My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor- Imagine Dragons Expand 'Smoke + Mirrors' For 10th Anniversary- more
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced- MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition- more
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP
Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup
Cavalera Launching Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Plot North American Tour
My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour
Robin Mcauley Shares His 'Wonders of the World'
Vision of Disorder Offshoot Rollin' Coffin Streams 'Sun and Rain' Visualizer