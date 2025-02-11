Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Plot North American Tour

(HRPR) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award winning duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have announced they will be hitting the road this spring for a string of North American headlining tour dates.

Starting in Palm Springs on April 11, and all following dates with special guests The Vindys, this 26-date run follows a busy 2024 for the chart-topping pair, who recently announced their forthcoming children's book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!

Featuring illustrations by Tiffany Everett, My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! will be published this fall by Sourcebooks, and is an ode to the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren everywhere. Its lyrical story highlights how grandparents can "rock" in a variety of ways or by just being themselves.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/11 - Agua Caliente Casino - Palm Springs, CA

04/19 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX*

04/22 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX*

04/23 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX*

04/25 - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino - Biloxi, MS*

04/26 - Graceland Soundstage - Memphis, TN*

04/29 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC*

05/01 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL*

05/02 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center - Fort Myers, FL*

05/04 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC*

05/06 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA*

05/07 - Virginia Beach Dome - Virginia Beach, VA*

05/09 - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences - Charleston, WV*

05/10 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI*

05/12 - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA*

05/14 - The Lyric Baltimore - Baltimore, MD*

05/16 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Event Center - Verona, NY*

05/17 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Grand Ballroom - Niagara Falls, ON*

05/20 - Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes Barre, PA*

05/21 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY*

05/23 - Mershon Auditorium - Columbus, OH*

05/24 - Centennial Terrace - Sylvania, OH*

05/27 - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH*

05/29 - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum - Windsor, ON*

05/30 - Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, IN *

06/01 - Freeman Arts Pavillion - Selbyville, DE*

*w/ special guests The Vindys

