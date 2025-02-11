Robin Mcauley Shares His 'Wonders of the World'

(Freeman) Robin Mcauley proudly shares a new single, titled "Wonders of the World", from his upcoming solo album, 'Soulbound,' due February 28th via Frontiers Music Srl.

About the single, Robin's co-writer Giancarlo Floridia states: "'Wonders of the World' was a song presented to me by David Julian that I absolutely fell in love with and started working on together with Robin. I really feel as a writing team David, myself and Robin came up with something very special that I think you're all going to enjoy. TURN IT UP!!!!!"

His new solo album sees Mcauley's voice continuing to defy time, sounding as inspired and powerful as ever. Definitively more guitar-driven straight hard rock compared to his previous albums, 'Soulbound' is still wonderfully melodic, infectious, and fist-in-the-air uplifting.

Mcauley comments on the album: "I can't wait to share Record #3 with you all from Frontiers Music SRL. 'Soulbound' is a much edgier, harder guitar-driven record than my previous two for the label. In addition, I'm working with a new producer from the Frontiers label, Aldo Lonobile, who brought these songs to life with his Kick-Ass production."

'Soulbound' showcases the respected Irish rock singer's desire to make a strong musical statement in what is proving to be his most creative period.

After reemerging on the recording side of the music industry with guest spots on

Michael Schenker Fest albums and tours in addition to fronting the hard rock supergroup Black Swan, Mcauley was (and still is) feeling invigorated and ready to explore even more creative output to let the world see that his voice is still as powerful as ever.

Work for 'Soulbound' began in early 2024, following an intense musical period in between tour dates and studio work. With a slightly different production approach compared to the previous album, Robin's vocal performance here is simply outstanding. Truly an iconic voice of the genre, 'Soulbound' solidly delivers the more hard and heavy aspects of this respected artist.

Robin's backing band includes some of the previous artists who appeared with him on previous efforts, including guitarist Andrea Seveso, as well as some new talent such as guitarist Alessandro Mammola and drummer Alfonso Mocerino.

Related Stories

Robin McAuley Shares 'Soulbound' Title Track

Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video

Robin McAuley Heralds New Album With 'Standing On The Edge' Video

Robin McAuley Undergoing Aggressive Treatment In Hospital

News > Robin Mcauley