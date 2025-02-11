Shinedown Add Show To Their Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

(fcc) Shinedown announce today they will be headlining the historic Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 3rd as an addition to their Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Tickets for the date go onsale on Friday, February 14th.

The 36 date tour is one of the largest run of shows (and venues) the band has ever put on as it will be the first time the band has ever headlined some of the countries most legendary venues including Madison Square Garden (July 20th), Bridgestone Arena (May 10th), Boston's TD Garden (July 19th) and more. Joining them on the tour are Beartooth & Bush (on select dates) but Morgan Wade on all shows.

The tour comes in celebration of the release of not one single but two to kick off 2025: "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" released via Atlantic Records. "Dance, Kid Dance" has already rocketed to Top 5 on Active Rock radio as the #1 greatest gainer and "Three Six Five" is climbing on THREE charts simultaneously as it Active Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC all jumping numerous spots daily- a feat not typically done with singles, but Shinedown are the exception to the rule as in less than a they have reached Top 25 on Alternative & Hot AC Radio and Top 50 on Active Rock. Shinedown's new singles are out-pacing Lola Young and The Weeknd at Hot AC and The Black Keys and Djo at Alternative.

DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 25 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena +o

Sat Apr 26 | Omaha, NE | CHI Health Arena +o

Mon Apr 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena +o

Thu May 01 | Toledo, OH | Huntington Center+o

Fri May 02 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena +o

Sun May 04 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena +o

Tue May 06 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center+o

Fri May 09 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center +o

Sat May 10 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena +o

Tue May 13 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC +o

Thu May 15 | Daytona Beach, FL | Daytona International Speedway^

Sat Jul 19 | Boston, MA | TD Garden ^

Sun Jul 20 | New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden *o

Tue Jul 22 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena *o

Wed Jul 23 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center*o

Fri Jul 25 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *o

Sat Jul 26 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum *o

Mon Jul 28 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center*o

Tue Jul 29 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center*o

Sat Aug 02 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center *o

Sun Aug 03 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum *o

Tue Aug 05 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *o

Thu Aug 07 | Portland, OR | Moda Center *o

Fri Aug 08 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *o

Mon Aug 11 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center *o

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena *o

Fri Aug 15 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center *o

Sat Aug 16 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena *o

Mon Aug 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse *o

Tue Aug 19 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *o

Thu Aug 21 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center *o

Sat Aug 23 | Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena *o

Sun Aug 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *o

Wed Aug 27 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center *o

Thu Aug 28 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *o

Sat Aug 30 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum *o

*Bush

+Beartooth

o Morgan Wade

^Festival Date

Related Stories

Shinedown Share Two New Songs Ahead Of U.S. Tour

Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series

Shinedown Plot Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

News > Shinedown