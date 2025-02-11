Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour

(PFA) As February gets underway and Valentine's Day fast approaches, a Californian musical hookup that has been years in the making is finally happening. Metal maestros Steel Panther and Buckcherry are coming together for The Northern Exposure Tour throughout the Great White North.
The 25-city tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, CA at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up back in the U.S. on May 18 in North Towanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre.
Along the way, the tour will make stops in Edmonton, AB (April 18), Regina, SK (April 29), Montreal, QC (May 6) and Quebec City, QC (May 14) to name a few markets from our Northern neighbors.
Rocker Kurt Diemer has been tapped as the opener on The Northern Exposure Tour. Both Steel Panther and Buckcherry will be offering VIP packages and more Information on all tickets can be found at each band's website.
The Northern Exposure Tour Dates:
Fri Apr 11 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
Sat Apr 12 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *
Sat Apr 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #
Sun Apr 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live #
Tue Apr 15 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Wed Apr 16 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Fri Apr 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Sat Apr 19 - Ft. McMurray, AB - CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park
Sun Apr 20 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar #
Tue Apr 22 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place
Wed Apr 23 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Fri Apr 25 - Slave Lake, AB - Multi-Rec Centre
Sat Apr 26 - Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre
Mon Apr 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
Tue Apr 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
Wed Apr 30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
Fri May 2 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
Sun May 4 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
Mon May 5 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Place Theatre
Tue May 6 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wed May 7 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
Fri May 9 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Sat May 10 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events
Mon May 12 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
Tue May 13 - Moncton, NB - The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
Wed May 14 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole
Fri May 16 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
Sat May 17 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino ^
Sun May 18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre
* Steel Panther Only
# Buckcherry Only
^ No Kurt Diemer
