Stream Derision Cult's 'Joker's Wild (Kings Are Dead)'

(CSM) Derision Cult returns with the explosive new single "Joker's Wild" (Kings Are Dead)", a genre-defying track that fuses Chicago blues call-and-response with massive industrial metal beats. Featuring guest performances from Chicago cowpunk legend Pete Berwick and Brazilian organist Ronaldo Rodrigues, the track is a high-voltage ride through rebellion, self-exploration, and the struggle to maintain personal integrity in a world that constantly distorts reality.
Originally demoed a decade ago, the song sat untouched until producer Sean Payne immediately saw its potential for thunderous drums and raw energy. What emerged is an electrifying fusion of Buddy Guy and Albert King-inspired blues dynamics ramped up to full industrial aggression. Instead of traditional blues guitar licks, the band brought in Rodrigues to lay down a swirling, URIAH HEEP/DEEP PURPLE-style organ solo, adding a vintage experimental texture reminiscent of '90s industrial pioneers like SISTER MACHINE GUN. Berwick, a Chicago music veteran known for pioneering cowpunk and writing the gonzo-style biography of '70s Illinois band THE BOYZ, delivers a beat poet-style rap that rounds out the track's chaotic, high-energy feel.
Lyrically, "Joker's Wild" wrestles with the meaning of existence, caught between rebellion and submission, clarity and confusion. It's a song about revolutions-both internal and external-about breaking free from limitations and confronting false narratives. Lines like "drowning in the doubt I sweat" and "pumps the blood right through my veins" speak to the psychological toll of overstimulation in the digital age, the struggle to cut through the noise and see reality for what it is.
