The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon Plan Rowdy Summer Nights Tour

(AV) The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon, two of the most sought after acts in modern bluegrass, have announced an extensive co-headlining tour, 'Rowdy Summer Nights Tour' taking place throughout July & August of 2025. Rising festival favorite, Bozeman-based Kitchen Dwellers will open each night of the tour with the Dusters and Salmon alternating who closes each night.

The Infamous Stringdusters are hot off the heels of their sold-out annual SkiDust tour that traversed through mountain towns in Colorado and Utah over the past month. Before they hit the road with the trifecta of bluegrass mainstays, they will be joining forces with psychedelic funk favorites Pigeons Playing Ping Pong for co-headlining run on the east with support from indie soul-act Melt. Leftover Salmon is celebrating their 35th anniversary with an extensive national tour throughout the year featuring such iconic stops as WinterWonderGrass in Colorado, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in Owensboro, KY, Porter Pavilion on Kaua'i (annual 3-night High Country Kaua'i) and a very special Memorial Day Pick-nick celebration with Kitchen Dwellers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Kitchen Dwellers warm up for tour with a string of February dates supporting Greensky Bluegrass and a handful of festival plays in May & June.

Speaking to the reverence of Leftover Salmon's legacy and being the longest standing act on the tour, The Infamous Stringdusters' bassist & vocalist Travis Book sings their praises, "Salmon was a very important band in my early years as a music fan. As I was discovering bluegrass and jam bands I stumbled across Leftover Salmon. Here was a band that was like me-Colorado mountain hippies from the high country who were just looking for a good time! I felt they were kindred spirits before we ever became friends and I will always look up to them." Book is equally excited to share the stage with Kitchen Dwellers, who are rapidly making a name for themselves in the beloved and close-knit bluegrass circuit, "The Dwellers are their own creatures, but they're also part of the long lineage of High Country mountain party people. If Leftover Salmon are our uncles, then The Dwellers are our cousins and this family is an absolute mess!"

Although each band has a stacked schedule with multiple festival plays, time spent on the festival circuit doesn't always equate to collaboration, kinship, and extended hangs as The Infamous Stringdusters' guitarist & vocalist Andy Falco expresses, "One of the best parts of being in a band is when you get to cross paths with your buddies in the other bands, usually at a festival and most of the time just for a few hours. I'm very excited to head out on a whole tour with two bands who are very dear friends of the Stringdusters-Leftover Salmon and Kitchen Dwellers! I'm looking forward to the camaraderie and to the unique musical collaborations these situations tend to produce." His bandmate dobroist & vocalist Andy Hall shares his sentiments, "When your friends also happen to be in your favorite bands, AND you get to go on tour together! This package promises to be one of the most fun, and musically rewarding experiences in recent memory. Get ready for some powerful acoustic music, and all three bands firing on all bluegrass cylinders!"

Amidst uncertain times and a bombardment of events and news cycles, music lovers can find catharsis and familiarity in the triple bill of bluegrass favorites. Leftover Salmon's Vince Herman recognizes strength in the power of music, "Summer 2025 is gonna be an unusual time in the life of our country and we think a big run of shows spreading love and joy around is just what's needed to help us all weather the storms ahead. Let's have us some Rowdy Summer Nights!"

Rowdy Summer Nights promises to be an exciting "mini festival" for the bands and fans alike at some of the most prominent venues in the country, "We are beyond stoked to hit the road with two of the greatest live bands out there. Considering how much we've looked up to these bands and the venues we'll be playing, this traveling festival is sure to be a hell of a good time," say Max Davies of Kitchen Dwellers.

A full list 'Rowdy Summer Nights Tour' dates is below:

7/9 - Exton, PA - Eagleview

7/10 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

7/11 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheater

7/12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne

7/15 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts

7/16 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights

7/17 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

7/18 - TBA - Grand Rapids, MI

7/19 - Yuba, WI - Driftless Music Gardens

8/7 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias

8/8 - Alta, WY - Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

8/9 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/10 - Redmond, WA - Marymoore Live

8/12 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

8/13 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

8/14 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

8/15 - Reno, NV - The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds

8/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

