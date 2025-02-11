Vision of Disorder Offshoot Rollin' Coffin Streams 'Sun and Rain' Visualizer

(Freeman) Rollin' Coffin, the latest musical venture from Vision of Disorder and Bloodsimple veteran Tim Williams, deliver their new single "Sun and Rain" via Static Era Records. The track is accompanied by a visualizer.
Currently sitting at #4 on the Metal Contraband and NACC Heavy radio charts respectively, "Sun and Rain" marks the reunion between producer Machine (Lamb of God, Clutch, Suicide Silence) and Tim Williams (Vision of Disorder, Bloodsimple), who last worked together on the landmark Bloodsimple album 'Red Harvest'.
Tim had this to say, "Getting back into the studio with Machine was a long time coming. We have a relationship that goes back 25 years. He is one of my favorite producers to work with, especially when it comes to vocals. My ideas for 'Sun and Rain' pretty much set when we started tracking the song. The vocals had to really carry the song; they needed to carry the song to the next level. The ideas started flying all over the place; the further we got the harder we worked, and the song was just getting bigger and better. It was a very exciting day in the studio, to say the least.
"I'm always working on some sort of self-expression- mostly music, writing, and art. So I had the ruff demo to 'Sun and Rain' kicking around. I was away on vacation in a hot tub after a long ski day. The chorus just popped into my head, and I said to myself- this song has to be heard; it's a killer song. When I got back to town, I immediately started brainstorming on production, scheduling, and flights. It came together very quickly and sure sign of a good idea.
"The track is inspired by the forces cast upon us in life. The push and pull, the strength and fear, good and bad. These threads of light take us on our journeys. The randomness of it all and how in a moment, it all can be taken away. 'Who are you to take away my life.'"
