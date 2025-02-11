Yot Club Delivers New Double Single

(No Worries PR) Yot Club, the indie-pop brainchild of Mississippi-bred Ryan Kaiser, has debuted double single "Falling off" / "Circles in My Brain," which is available now on all streaming platforms.

Co-produced by high sunn, the hypnotic "Falling off" finds Kaiser struggling with his emotions as he repeats the track's lo-fi, reverb-drenched verses ("I can't fall in love"), punctuating his spiraling thoughts with a frenetic chorus (I know you're feeling insane / I know that you're falling off), while "Circles in My Brain" weaves its instantly memorable surf-rock riff throughout the track as it crescendos into an explosive chorus.

Kaiser explained of "Falling off," "Some songs take a bit to write, but some just come together naturally - 'Falling off' was the latter. I knew exactly how I wanted it to go as soon as I heard the guitars High Sunn had recorded. The chorus is pretty upbeat and almost manic - the verses are a sharp contrast which offer a moment to breathe and slow down. The structure of this song emulates how I see my life - I feel guilty for relaxing so I usually have to plan out relaxing the way people plan out work. The verses of the song kind of emulate the forced relaxation and the chorus emulates the manic state I feel when I make music."

The drop comes ahead of Yot Club's North American co-headline tour with Vundabar, which kicks off March 12th at Eulogy in Asheville and hits Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on April 12th (full itinerary below). Tickets for all dates are available now.

