2025 LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Announced

(DKC) The ninth annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver will be live from the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC on Thursday, March 6. Executive produced by iconic international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC Douglas Elliman real estate broker, investor and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, produced by DPS, and with appearances by Alex Edelman, Amy Schumer, Susie Essman and Tracy Morgan, the concert will support and honor the work of the cherished New York-based not-for-profit.

The organization, which has served more than 40 million meals since it was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, now addresses 200+ diagnoses with its medically tailored meals and nutrition services, and this year will mark their milestone 40th anniversary. Last year, the staff and volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to 17,000 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

God's Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, February 13 at 10:00amET, and public tickets go live on Friday, February 14 at 10:00amET through www.ticketmaster.com.

This year, Love Rocks NYC will not only support the NYC nonprofit, but also their Food is Medicine Coalition peer organization Project Angel Food in L.A. as a response to the devastating wildfires in the area.

Since launching in 2017, the annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent, raising $50 million to date and helping to fund 5 million meals to New Yorkers living with illnesses. The benefit concert highlights the organization's continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness. As a member of the Food is Medicine Coalition (FIMC), God's Love We Deliver supports the coalition's national mission while offering vital services to local communities.

"As we prepare for the 9th Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concert, we're reminded of the power of music and community to create change," said Terrence Meck, President and CEO of God's Love We Deliver. "This year is especially meaningful as God's Love We Deliver celebrates having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing our neighbors affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God's Love We Deliver."

For the ninth anniversary, the LOVE ROCKS NYC 2025 all-star lineup, led by Music Director and Band Leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), will feature Alicia Keys, Beck, Cher, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Dave Stewart Eurythmics feat. Vanessa Amorosi, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Kate Hudson, Luke Spiller, Mavis Staples, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, The War and Treaty, Trey Anastasio more to be announced.

The past EIGHT LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concerts have featured an outstanding array of music stars from legendary headliners such as Billy F Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Derek Trucks, Heart, James Taylor, Joe Walsh, John Mayer Trio, Jon Bon Jovi, Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Melissa Etheridge, Nile Rodgers, Norah Jones, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi, The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, and Ziggy Marley to contemporary stars such as Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., Hozier, Jim James, Joss Stone, Larkin Poe, Ledisi, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rufus Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent, Trombone Shorty, Yola and more.

The outstanding house band will include Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Ivan Neville, Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section, Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), and Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon). Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening's "voice of god."

The evening's sponsors are Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation and Secunda Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include Ernst & Young, JT Magen, Sam & Dena Lombardo, Jeffrey Altman, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, Corient, DK Display Corp., Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Greg Williamson at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, The Levine Family, The Nash Family, Shake Shack, RWE Partners and official media sponsors iHeartMedia, Wall Street Journal, Q104.3 and Conde Nast.

Related Stories

Dave Grohl and Martin Short Join Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert

The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert

News > LOVE ROCKS NYC