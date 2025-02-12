Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'

(CHQ) Three Chord Bourbon, the acclaimed whiskey brand renowned for award-winning blends, innovative cask finishes, and philanthropic work in the music community, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of its 2025 Backstage Series, a collaboration featuring the legendary Allman Brothers Band being announced to coincide with the anniversary of "Eat a Peach" which was released on fifty-three years ago today.
This release is a meticulously blended spirit composed of 9-year-old straight Kentucky bourbon and 11-year-old Tennessee whiskey from a bourbon mash aged in re-charred barrels, finished for 3-6 months in peach brandy barrels from George Washington's distillery at Mount Vernon.
Three Chord's Allman Brothers blend costs $199.99, and is 107 proof. It is available for pre-order here and will be available online and in select markets in March.
The idea for the collaboration originated in late 2022 with the Allman Brothers estate and David Spero, long-time manager of Dickey Betts, who saw an opportunity to bring the spirit of The Allman Brothers Band to new audiences while supporting the musical community. Inspired by the iconic album "Eat a Peach," every detail of this limited edition offering-from the label design to the blend of bourbons and the custom peach brandy cask finishing -was developed collaboratively by the Allman Brothers Band and Three Chord Bourbon.
