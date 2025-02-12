AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'

(BPM) AWOLNATION, the genre-defying alt-rock project led by Aaron Bruno, has released a live performance video for the song "Barbarian", now making its rounds at Alternative Radio. The song is taken from the critically acclaimed latest album, 'The Phantom Five', released last summer.
A single bundle released on January 31 features both a newly recorded acoustic version of the track, alongside the original version, allowing fans to experience the song in an entirely new light.
"I've always loved the idea of reinterpreting songs and exploring them in different ways," says Aaron Bruno. "The acoustic version of 'Barbarian' brings a different kind of vulnerability to the forefront, and I'm really excited for fans to hear this new rendition alongside the original. It's a unique way to experience the song from two very different angles."
'The Phantom Five' is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a "greatest hits" album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band's arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. 'The Phantom Five' is concerned with trying to find one's way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.
The album's lead single "Panoramic View" topped #5 at Alternative Radio and was the #21 most played song at the format in 2024, with its official music video reaching over a million views and the single reaching over 21 million streams on digital platforms.
"I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album," continues Bruno. "I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I'm not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs."
AWOLNATION is gearing up for a run of headline dates for 'The Phantom Five Tour' with special guest Bryce Fox, which will kick off Thursday, March 27 at House of Blues in San Diego and run through May. The tour will hit many major cities throughout North America, with new dates in Los Angeles and Chicago added. A full list of dates can be found below, which include festival performances at Rock for People Festival and Nova Rock Festival.
March 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
March 28 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
March 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
March 31 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
April 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
April 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
April 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
April 6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
April 8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
April 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore
April 11 - Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR
April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
April 13 - Richmond, VA - The National
April 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
April 19 - Boston, MA - The Royale
April 21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
April 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
April 24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
April 25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
April 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews
April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
April 29 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
May 2 - Denver, CO - Summit
May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May 6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
May 9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Festival Dates
June 11-14 - Czechia - Rock For People Festival
June 12 - Austria - Nova Rock Festival
