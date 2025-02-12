AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'

(BPM) AWOLNATION, the genre-defying alt-rock project led by Aaron Bruno, has released a live performance video for the song "Barbarian", now making its rounds at Alternative Radio. The song is taken from the critically acclaimed latest album, 'The Phantom Five', released last summer.

A single bundle released on January 31 features both a newly recorded acoustic version of the track, alongside the original version, allowing fans to experience the song in an entirely new light.

"I've always loved the idea of reinterpreting songs and exploring them in different ways," says Aaron Bruno. "The acoustic version of 'Barbarian' brings a different kind of vulnerability to the forefront, and I'm really excited for fans to hear this new rendition alongside the original. It's a unique way to experience the song from two very different angles."

'The Phantom Five' is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a "greatest hits" album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band's arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. 'The Phantom Five' is concerned with trying to find one's way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.

The album's lead single "Panoramic View" topped #5 at Alternative Radio and was the #21 most played song at the format in 2024, with its official music video reaching over a million views and the single reaching over 21 million streams on digital platforms.

"I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album," continues Bruno. "I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I'm not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs."

AWOLNATION is gearing up for a run of headline dates for 'The Phantom Five Tour' with special guest Bryce Fox, which will kick off Thursday, March 27 at House of Blues in San Diego and run through May. The tour will hit many major cities throughout North America, with new dates in Los Angeles and Chicago added. A full list of dates can be found below, which include festival performances at Rock for People Festival and Nova Rock Festival.

March 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 28 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

March 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 31 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

April 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

April 6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

April 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

April 11 - Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR

April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

April 13 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

April 19 - Boston, MA - The Royale

April 21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

April 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

April 24 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

April 25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 29 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 2 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Festival Dates

June 11-14 - Czechia - Rock For People Festival

June 12 - Austria - Nova Rock Festival

