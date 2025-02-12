Dorothy Recruits Slash For 'Tombstone Town' Video

(Atom Splitter) Dorothy is kicking off 2025 with a bang, confirming her forthcoming headline tour immediately following the premiere of her trailblazing new music video for "Tombstone Town," featuring legendary guitarist Slash.

The single, a gritty, boot-stomping anthem, which landed on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" list and was lauded as a hit by Forbes, has been steadily climbing the charts and just hit No. 14 at Active Rock Radio - a testament to its undeniable power and Dorothy's growing impact in the rock world.

"I'm so honored to have Slash join me on 'Tombstone Town,'" says Dorothy. "The song is an excerpt from my diary - born out of betrayal and heartache. The music video has a plot twist at the end, but ultimately, I wanted to send a message of forgiveness and resilience, rather than revenge. Writing this song was therapy for me."

Slash himself sums it up perfectly: "'Tombstone Town' is a sexy rock 'n' roll grind, featuring Dorothy's inimitable swagger and a killer guitar hook."

About the album, the vocalist enthuses, "This album is a love letter to the fans. I'm letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we'll help each other find the way - even if we get lost at times."

The aforementioned tour dates are below, including what is sure to be a show-stopping performance at Welcome to Rockville in May.

DOROTHY ON TOUR:

WITH CORY MARKS (4/16 - 5/2):

WITH RETURN TO DUST: (5/11-5/15):

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

3/29 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

4/16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4/18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

4/19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

4/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

4/22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4/25 - Council Buffs, IA - Stir Cove/Whiskey Roadhouse

4/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

4/27 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

4/29 - Denver, CO - Oriental

5/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel

5/3 - Phoenix, AZ - UFest*

5/6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

5/10 - Camden, NJ - WMMR*BBQ*

5/11 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson

5/13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/15 - Destin, FL - Club LA

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/18 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock*

*FESTIVAL

