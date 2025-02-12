Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

(fcc) Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later is now available to stream on Paramount+. In addition, Clapton will be releasing new digital-only Dolby Atmos mixes and a physical companion piece. The upcoming release of Unplugged: Enhanced Edition from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records will be available on triple vinyl & double CD on May 9th.

The iconic installment of the MTV Unplugged series and the greatest-selling live album of all time, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable performance of ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. Hear this ALL-NEW extended, remixed, and remastered edition of 'ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER' with never-before-heard interviews of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind the songs just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance audio. This physical release also includes tracks not included in the original MTV airing.

All songs (except for Lonely Stranger, Worried Life Blues and Rollin' and Tumblin') are preceded by commentary from Eric Clapton from an interview taped just prior to the January 16, 1992 live performance for "Unplugged."

ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED: ENHANCED EDITION TRACKLISTING:

Signe

Before You Accuse Me

Hey Hey

Tears In Heaven

Lonely Stranger

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

Layla

Running On Faith

Walkin' Blues

Alberta

San Francisco Bay Blues

Malted Milk

Old Love

Worried Life Blues

Circus

My Father's Eyes (Take 1)

Rollin' and Tumblin'

