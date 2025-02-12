Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

(fcc) Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later is now available to stream on Paramount+. In addition, Clapton will be releasing new digital-only Dolby Atmos mixes and a physical companion piece. The upcoming release of Unplugged: Enhanced Edition from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records will be available on triple vinyl & double CD on May 9th.
The iconic installment of the MTV Unplugged series and the greatest-selling live album of all time, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable performance of ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. Hear this ALL-NEW extended, remixed, and remastered edition of 'ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED...OVER 30 YEARS LATER' with never-before-heard interviews of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind the songs just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance audio. This physical release also includes tracks not included in the original MTV airing.
All songs (except for Lonely Stranger, Worried Life Blues and Rollin' and Tumblin') are preceded by commentary from Eric Clapton from an interview taped just prior to the January 16, 1992 live performance for "Unplugged."
ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED: ENHANCED EDITION TRACKLISTING:
Signe
Before You Accuse Me
Hey Hey
Tears In Heaven
Lonely Stranger
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out
Layla
Running On Faith
Walkin' Blues
Alberta
San Francisco Bay Blues
Malted Milk
Old Love
Worried Life Blues
Circus
My Father's Eyes (Take 1)
Rollin' and Tumblin'
Eric Clapton Adds Shows To Budokan Residency
Eric Clapton's 'Meanwhile' Comes To Vinyl and CD
Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters
Eric Clapton Shared Emotional Tribute To John Mayall (2024 In Review)
2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced- letlive Reunite- Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour- more
Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more
Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium- George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows- more
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'
INXS's 'Listen Like Thieves' Expanded For 40th Anniversary
Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album
letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours
Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming
AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'
Pelican Announce First New Album in 6 Years
The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour